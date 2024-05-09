Scroll To Top
Andy Cohen cleared of shocking allegations made against him by former Real Housewives

Andy Cohen cleared of shocking allegations made against him by former Real Housewives

Bravo host Andy Cohen has been cleared of the allegations against him by outside investigators
The Bravo exec has been cleared by outside investigators.

After months of being stuck in limbo — and rumors abounding that he was exiting Bravo — host Andy Cohen has been cleared of all allegations made against him by two former Real Housewives stars.

The network brought in outside investigators to look into claims made by former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney, who starred on the Real Housewives of New York for two seasons.

"The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated," an unnamed Bravo spokeswoman told Deadline.

McSweeny had accused the 55-year-old What What Happens Live host of snorting cocaine with her fellow Housewives stars and pressuring her to drink, despite her sobriety, in order to drum up drama to help with ratings.

The complaint alleges that Cohen "intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free."

Glanville's lawyer sent a letter to NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros. claiming Cohen sexually harassed her in 2022 when he sent her a video where he seemed "obviously inebriated" and "boasted" that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star."

CelebritiesEntertainmentNews
watch what happens liveandy cohenandy cohen allegationsandy cohen lawsuitbrandi glanvillebravoleah mcsweeney
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

