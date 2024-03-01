Andy Cohen hires PR team amid 'Housewives' lawsuits & the internet discourse is WILD

After Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney's bombshell lawsuit was filed on Tuesday accusing Andy Cohen of snorting cocaine with her fellow Housewives and pressuring her to drink, the Bravo bigwig is looking for a crisis PR team to help repair his image.

"He hired a crisis PR team, which is a red flag," an unknown source told Page Six in the wake of both McSweeney's lawsuit and former Real Housewives and Ultimate Girls Trip star Brandi Glanville's legal letter accusing Cohen of sexual harassment.

The outlet also spoke to a second unknown source who told them that the long-time Bravo host and producer "does not have a formal agreement" and has yet to "pay a penny." Instead, he's relying on the support of friends who have had to navigate scandals in the past.

"Everyone is rallying around him," the source said. "They're keeping up the positivity and just being here for him."

McSweeney's case against Cohen hinges on the claims that he and other producers pressured her to drink and that he "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs" and gives "favorable treatment and edits" to cast members he does drugs with.

On the other hand, the letter sent by Glanville's lawyer alleges that Cohen sent her a video where he seemed "obviously inebriated" and "boasted" that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star."

Although Cohen's representative said that the "claims against Andy are completely false," the internet has been abuzz about them since the allegations were made public.

"I knew it was only a matter of time that Andy Cohen would be caught with his 'pants down.' he's gotten away with so much stuff. and why? cause you all idolize him. his head got way to big. he needs to be humbled. get 'em girls!!! #nenewasright," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"So Andy Cohen, a rich, powerful, Manhattan gay, allegedly uses cocaine," another person posted. "What else is new?"

I knew it was only a matter of time that Andy Cohen would be caught with his "pants down". he's gotten away with so much stuff. and why? cause you all idolize him. his head got way to big. he needs to be humbled. get 'em girls!!! #nenewasright pic.twitter.com/YzSqmXOXlZ — Bradfords other human (@Lanceisme1126) February 28, 2024

So Andy Cohen, a rich, powerful, Manhattan gay, allegedly uses cocaine. What else is new? pic.twitter.com/jE2nnH8fIX — Count Viscaya (@CuntViscaya) February 28, 2024 Other people theorized that OG New York Housewife Bethany Frankel is the true mastermind behind all of the Bravo stars coming forward. "Bethenny has to be the puppet master behind these lawsuits against Andy Cohen. Her reality reckoning flopped so she's trying to manipulate the most toxic/weak bravolebs to do her dirty work," someone else wrote.

Bethenny has to be the puppet master behind these lawsuits against Andy Cohen. Her reality reckoning flopped so she’s trying to manipulate the most toxic/weak bravolebs to do her dirty work.



pic.twitter.com/PL9UskJxC4 — Tay G (@gou_tay) February 29, 2024 And still others expressed their love of the Watch What Happens Live host, "They will never make me hate you. #BravoTV #AndyCohen." Another person implied something fishy is going on since all of the lawsuits have come from former Bravolebrities, "Is it me, or are these recent lawsuits filed against Andy Cohen seem to mostly be coming from housewives whose contracts were not renewed?"

They will never make me hate you. #BravoTV #AndyCohen pic.twitter.com/YXfNNoN4Lh — M A D E L E I N E (@mad3l3in3sophia) March 1, 2024

Is it me, or are these recent lawsuits filed against Andy Cohen seem to mostly be coming from housewives whose contracts were not renewed? pic.twitter.com/QzHpTAWQyu — bonnet713bn (@TVGirl1957) February 28, 2024 At this point, many Real Housewives stars have come forward to defend their boss, including former New York stars Luann De Lesseps and Dorinda Medley, New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, and Orange Country's Heather Dubrow. "I've never seen Andy do drugs, offer drugs or do anything inappropriate ever, ever. And I'm one of the closer ones to Andy," OG Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, reports OK! Magazine. "There's a reason he doesn't follow any of them on Instagram. He likes to keep somewhat of a distance from all of them. He's professional," she said. "That's been my experience." Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the lawsuits against Andy Cohen below!

Are we about to lose Housewives, Bravo & Andy Cohen??? https://t.co/c3yvQxnLdB pic.twitter.com/Dfpk7PjfeK — GirlsLoveBravo (@GirlsLoveBravo) February 28, 2024

With all these lawsuits against Andy Cohen



I'm here for a documentary style trilogy episodes of "Surviving Andy Cohen" on Peacock or Lifetime pic.twitter.com/Od2g5kuwOS — Merce in the purse 👛 (@SlutFromDee90s) February 28, 2024

So Leah from RHONY is now suing Andy Cohen for discrimination. So I guess Nene wasn’t lying after all huh? pic.twitter.com/9hOdtm7ZDz — T.Symone 💕 (@_TAYLORRmadeee) February 28, 2024

I mean, who hasn’t done blow with Andy Cohen? It’s 2024!! pic.twitter.com/096DrqMsvj — Old Picture of Dorianna Gray (@blurbette) February 28, 2024

the Bravo world reacting to Leah’s Andy Cohen “bombshell”pic.twitter.com/AnAi56OGOS — T (@trinawatters) February 29, 2024

The more I watch #Fued #Swans the more I realize that #AndyCohen is the #TrumanCapote of the 21st century . Not a writer, but a pop culture personality… the Housewives are his Swans. He loves them, but also exploits them… pic.twitter.com/DeITrgGvuy — BravoMadness (@MolkaMadness) February 25, 2024