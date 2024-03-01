Scroll To Top
Andy Cohen hires PR team amid Housewives lawsuits & the internet discourse is WILD

The internet is abuzz with the news that the Bravo host is being accused of sexual harassment and using cocaine with cast members.

After Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney's bombshell lawsuit was filed on Tuesday accusing Andy Cohen of snorting cocaine with her fellow Housewives and pressuring her to drink, the Bravo bigwig is looking for a crisis PR team to help repair his image.

"He hired a crisis PR team, which is a red flag," an unknown source told Page Six in the wake of both McSweeney's lawsuit and former Real Housewives and Ultimate Girls Trip star Brandi Glanville's legal letter accusing Cohen of sexual harassment.

The outlet also spoke to a second unknown source who told them that the long-time Bravo host and producer "does not have a formal agreement" and has yet to "pay a penny." Instead, he's relying on the support of friends who have had to navigate scandals in the past.

"Everyone is rallying around him," the source said. "They're keeping up the positivity and just being here for him."

McSweeney's case against Cohen hinges on the claims that he and other producers pressured her to drink and that he "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs" and gives "favorable treatment and edits" to cast members he does drugs with.

On the other hand, the letter sent by Glanville's lawyer alleges that Cohen sent her a video where he seemed "obviously inebriated" and "boasted" that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star."

Although Cohen's representative said that the "claims against Andy are completely false," the internet has been abuzz about them since the allegations were made public.

"I knew it was only a matter of time that Andy Cohen would be caught with his 'pants down.' he's gotten away with so much stuff. and why? cause you all idolize him. his head got way to big. he needs to be humbled. get 'em girls!!! #nenewasright," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"So Andy Cohen, a rich, powerful, Manhattan gay, allegedly uses cocaine," another person posted. "What else is new?"

Other people theorized that OG New York Housewife Bethany Frankel is the true mastermind behind all of the Bravo stars coming forward. "Bethenny has to be the puppet master behind these lawsuits against Andy Cohen. Her reality reckoning flopped so she's trying to manipulate the most toxic/weak bravolebs to do her dirty work," someone else wrote.

And still others expressed their love of the Watch What Happens Live host, "They will never make me hate you. #BravoTV #AndyCohen."

Another person implied something fishy is going on since all of the lawsuits have come from former Bravolebrities, "Is it me, or are these recent lawsuits filed against Andy Cohen seem to mostly be coming from housewives whose contracts were not renewed?"

At this point, many Real Housewives stars have come forward to defend their boss, including former New York stars Luann De Lesseps and Dorinda Medley, New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, and Orange Country's Heather Dubrow.

"I've never seen Andy do drugs, offer drugs or do anything inappropriate ever, ever. And I'm one of the closer ones to Andy," OG Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, reports OK! Magazine.

"There's a reason he doesn't follow any of them on Instagram. He likes to keep somewhat of a distance from all of them. He's professional," she said. "That's been my experience."

Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the lawsuits against Andy Cohen below!

TVGayEntertainmentCelebrities
celebsentertainmentandy cohenandy cohen lawsuitbrandi glanvillebravobravo scandalsbravolebritiescelebritiescynthia baileydorinda medleyheather dubrowkyle richardslawsuitleah mcsweeneyluann de lessepsmargaret josephssocial media reactions
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

