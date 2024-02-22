Brandi Glanville accuses Andy Cohen of sexual harassment

Brandi Glanville isn't holding back.

According to Page Six, Glanville is accusing Andy Cohen of sexually harassing her after the outlet obtained a letter sent from Glanville's attorneys to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros.

The RHOBH star claims that Cohen sent her a video in 2022 where he appeared “obviously inebriated" and “boasted” that he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star.” The identify of the Bravolebritity is remaining anonymous.

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” according to the letter, written by Glanville's lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos.

“This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

All of this comes after RHONJ star Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo where she accuses the production companies behind The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip of not protecting her during an alleged sexual assault incident with Glanville.