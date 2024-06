Although Pride Month is always a great time to go out of your way to show your allyship, it's also great when that allyship continues past the month dedicated to it -- especially when you're a parent supporting your queer child.

Enter David Tennant, who many may remember as the Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who. Tennant has five children, and last year, his wife, Georgia, posted a photo of their child, Wilfred, and confirmed Wilfred's usage of they/them pronouns and nonbinary identification.

See on Instagram Particularly since then, Tennant has been vocal about his support for them and the rest of the community. He's worn shirts that say things like, "Leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks" and has also been spotted wearing Pride pins that include the nonbinary and rainbow flags in the shape of a Tardis. Now, Tennant has put his allyship to the forefront again as a tweet from Helen, @mimmymum on X, has started to circulate of him holding a pride flag and wearing a shirt that says, "You will have to go through me" in trans colors.