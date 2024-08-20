Diplo decides to 'raw dog' Mt. Fuji & shares his journey from shirtless to summit

Diplo is talking "raw dogging" and we are listening!

Not only is the 'not, not gay' DJ and music producer still doing both those things, he’s also super athletic. If ya don't know, Diplo is a big fitness dude. He has a running club — he’s not in one, he has one. It's Diplo's Run Club. He has events all over the country. You can just go do a 5k with Diplo. Yep, he's a total jock and he's definitely got the thirst traps to prove it.

His latest feat of athleticism in Japan caught our eye, for obvious reasons.

Diplo was in Japan for a two-night tour stop in Tokyo with his project Major Lazer. He decided at 1 AM the same day that he was going to climb Mt. Fuji, which sounds like quite a feat.

For the curious, Mt. Fuji is intimidating, but it’s also not a hike that is impossible for novice hikers. There’s even a place to stay halfway up the mountain if you decide to break the hike into two days, giving yourself time to acclimatize and avoiding altitude sickness. Nevertheless, Diplo opted for a one-day summit and descent. According to the artist’s Instagram, he climbed a total of 9 miles. Hikers on the Yoshida Trail are advised to budget 6 hours for ascent and 4 for descent — Diplo did the round trip in 3 hours and 36 minutes. With a 4,834 feet elevation gain, that's wildly impressive, especially for someone “rawdogging Mt. Fuji.”