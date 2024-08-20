Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Diplo decides to 'raw dog' Mt. Fuji & shares his journey from shirtless to summit

Diplo decides to 'raw dog' Mt. Fuji & shares his journey from shirtless to summit

A diptych of American DJ Diplo. On the left, Diplo in the kitchen with caption "Decided at 1am last night ot climb Mt. Fuji in Japan." On the right, him taking a selfie at the summit, caption "But that won't stop us from making it to the top..."
Courtesy of X (@Diplo)

We would go literally anywhere with the 'not, not gay' DJ on a whim.

@politebotanist

Diplo is talking "raw dogging" and we are listening!

Not only is the 'not, not gay' DJ and music producer still doing both those things, he’s also super athletic. If ya don't know, Diplo is a big fitness dude. He has a running club — he’s not in one, he has one. It's Diplo's Run Club. He has events all over the country. You can just go do a 5k with Diplo. Yep, he's a total jock and he's definitely got the thirst traps to prove it.

His latest feat of athleticism in Japan caught our eye, for obvious reasons.

Diplo was in Japan for a two-night tour stop in Tokyo with his project Major Lazer. He decided at 1 AM the same day that he was going to climb Mt. Fuji, which sounds like quite a feat.


For the curious, Mt. Fuji is intimidating, but it’s also not a hike that is impossible for novice hikers. There’s even a place to stay halfway up the mountain if you decide to break the hike into two days, giving yourself time to acclimatize and avoiding altitude sickness. Nevertheless, Diplo opted for a one-day summit and descent.

According to the artist’s Instagram, he climbed a total of 9 miles. Hikers on the Yoshida Trail are advised to budget 6 hours for ascent and 4 for descent — Diplo did the round trip in 3 hours and 36 minutes. With a 4,834 feet elevation gain, that's wildly impressive, especially for someone “rawdogging Mt. Fuji.”

“Rawdogging” here being a dysphemism for doing something unprepared or without assistance (and not being in its original meaning of having sex without a condom). It's the same way he tackled the LA Marathon, before which he had never run more than a half marathon. No specialty gear, no intense training, just Diplo and his dream against the world.

The official Mt. Fuji tourism guide advises bringing “proper hiking shoes, a hat, gloves, rainwear, a jacket, quick-drying underwear, a headlamp, trash bags, a walking stick, food, and spending money,” as well as “at least two liters of drinking water.” Diplo, rawdogging the experience, jokes in the caption of a clip near the summit that he’s, “Super happy I didn’t bring water or a backpack or the right shoes.” [Writers note: This is not great hiking advice, always bring water.]

It's an incredibly impressive feat, but at this point, I don’t know what’s wilder to me: That Diplo did a round trip of Mt. Fuji in under half the recommended time or that he didn't lose his Duolingo streak. Respect.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesMusic
diplocelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio