Jonathan Groff reveals he's single and VERY prepared to mingle this Pride month

Actor andOut cover star Jonathan Groff is single and full of pride- amongst other things. The actor shared some great news for his thirstiest fans at EqualPride’s kickoff party this weekend in New York City. While speaking at the event, he let everyone know a few important things: 1.) He’s single, 2.) He’s full of pride, and 3.) He’s also full of PrEP. What a wonderful time to be alive and to celebrate Pride with our community, in a time and place where actors are not only openly out and proud, but out and proud about sexual health and STI prevention. Now that’s my kind of party!

Groff wasn’t the only celebrity ready to get his pride on. The Out and Advocate Pride Cover Party: Pride of Broadway sought to honor the theatre community’s LGBTQ+ players and their allies, as well as some of Broadway’s biggest, queerest stars. The Advocate Pride cover star Wayne Brady made time out of his busy schedule to come be celebrated at the event. He is currently starring in the revival of The Wiz, however his last night as the eponymous Wiz will be June 12. This is the actor’s first pride since coming out as pansexual last year, and I can’t think of a much better send off to his return to Broadway.

See on Instagram Out Editor-in-Chief Daniel Reynolds had nothing but good things to say about the actors coming together for this event. "The covers of Out and The Advocate are celebrations of two of its biggest stars right now: Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady. So, we're excited to have him here at the event and to really celebrate the Great White Way. You know, this is really a community that uplifts LGBTQ folks, we love to see them.”