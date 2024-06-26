K-rapper Jay Park launched an OnlyFans and people are losing their minds

We’re big fans of K-pop around here, and we’re also big fans of celebrities who have OnlyFans accounts for us to thirst over.

This week, rapper Jay Park gave us the best of both worlds with a surprise announcement on his Instagram that he was joining OnlyFans, which came alongside the announcement that his new single, “McNasty” would drop on June 30.

See on Instagram Needless to say, fans went a little crazy with the post, which he also posted to his X account with a link to his OnlyFans, and comments have been a mixed bag of support and saying he was selling out. Park addressed the debate on his X account, where he poked fun at the people who are trying to find the leaks with a reminder that it’s not set as a paid subscription, so the move has nothing to do with money. Related: K-Pop idol Park Chohyeon comes out & goes public with her girlfriend

To add a little more fuel to the fire, a rep from More Vision, the record label Park founded in 2022, told The Korea Heraldthe move was “part of promoting the upcoming digital single,” but kept more details to themselves because they don't “want to spoil the fun.” “We want people to keep speculating about what the single has to do with Jay Park joining OnlyFans," they said. "We will unveil more details on ‘McNasty’ in the coming days.” Seeing as how June 30 is right around the corner, those details are likely about to start coming in rapid succession.

As it is, the content on his OnlyFans at the moment is pretty tame. He shows off the same amount of skin on Instagram every so often, but he hasn't given us anything to blush about as he continues to use the platform to promote his single. Still, the reactions to the news are hilarious, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't curious to see where this one goes. We'd also be lying if we said we didn't hope it got a little risqué along the way, but we'll have to hold tight for now until these alleged upcoming details are unveiled. Scroll through for some of our favorite reactions to the news.








