Scroll To Top
Movies

New BLACKPINK movie set to be the largest-ever global cinema event release for a female group

New BLACKPINK movie set to be the biggest global cinema event for a female group

New BLACKPINK movie set to be the biggest global cinema event for a female group
Netflix

With premieres in over 110 countries, the BORN PINK tour film is set to be just as epic as the actual tour.

@andrewjstillman

BLINKS, or fans of the super K-pop group BLACKPINK, have reason to celebrate worldwide, because one of South Korea's most popular and influential girl groups has a number of projects up their sleeves -- including a film that set to smash some records.

Besides that, bandmate Lisa recently announced her comeback single, “Rockstar,” her first solo since signing with RCA Records. Fellow member Rosé just got announced as the new Puma global ambassador, and also has some new music coming our way. The other members, Jisoo and Jennie, also continue to pursue their own solo endeavors.

As each of the members grows in their individual ranks among the stars, fans also speculate sometimes about a potential breakup with the girls as they grow in personal popularity and their solo projects.

However, an upcoming theater release from the band’s “BORN PINK” world tour proves there’s still plenty to come in the world of BLACKPINK, and fans who missed out on their epic tour now have an opportunity to see it on the big screens for themselves.

According to Billboard, the Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX production will “celebrate the highest-grossing tour from an Asian act and a female group in history in a variety of formats, including ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX.”

Circle your calendars for June 27, because not only is that when Lisa drops “Rockstar,” but it’s also when you can start securing your tickets for the movie, which has limited screenings worldwide on July 31. (Tickets for the movie, however, aren’t available in South Korea until July 17.)

Said to be the “largest-ever global cinema event release for a female group” in over 110 countries, the movie chronicles the world tour that supported the band’s sophomore album, BORN PINK, which played to nearly 2 million fans across the globe as they toured.

Related: BLACKPINK's Lisa talks fashion, new era as Born Pink album debuts album debuts

The film with feature the iconic “Hanok” set, which took on the traditional Korean house look and “mesmerized fans and press worldwide.”

You can sign up for updates and purchase your tickets here.

MoviesEntertainmentMusic
jennie rubyblinksborn pinkjisookpopkpop grouplisarosesouth koreablackpink
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio