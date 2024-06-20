New BLACKPINK movie set to be the biggest global cinema event for a female group

BLINKS, or fans of the super K-pop group BLACKPINK, have reason to celebrate worldwide, because one of South Korea's most popular and influential girl groups has a number of projects up their sleeves -- including a film that set to smash some records.

Besides that, bandmate Lisa recently announced her comeback single, “Rockstar,” her first solo since signing with RCA Records. Fellow member Rosé just got announced as the new Puma global ambassador, and also has some new music coming our way. The other members, Jisoo and Jennie, also continue to pursue their own solo endeavors.

As each of the members grows in their individual ranks among the stars, fans also speculate sometimes about a potential breakup with the girls as they grow in personal popularity and their solo projects.

However, an upcoming theater release from the band's "BORN PINK" world tour proves there's still plenty to come in the world of BLACKPINK, and fans who missed out on their epic tour now have an opportunity to see it on the big screens for themselves.