New BLACKPINK movie set to be the biggest global cinema event for a female group

BLINKS, or fans of the super K-pop group BLACKPINK, have reason to celebrate worldwide, because one of South Korea's most popular and influential girl groups has a number of projects up their sleeves -- including a film that set to smash some records.
Besides that, bandmate Lisa recently announced her comeback single, “Rockstar,” her first solo since signing with RCA Records. Fellow member Rosé just got announced as the new Puma global ambassador, and also has some new music coming our way. The other members, Jisoo and Jennie, also continue to pursue their own solo endeavors.
As each of the members grows in their individual ranks among the stars, fans also speculate sometimes about a potential breakup with the girls as they grow in personal popularity and their solo projects.
However, an upcoming theater release from the band’s “BORN PINK” world tour proves there’s still plenty to come in the world of BLACKPINK, and fans who missed out on their epic tour now have an opportunity to see it on the big screens for themselves.
According to Billboard, the Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX production will “celebrate the highest-grossing tour from an Asian act and a female group in history in a variety of formats, including ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX.”
Circle your calendars for June 27, because not only is that when Lisa drops “Rockstar,” but it’s also when you can start securing your tickets for the movie, which has limited screenings worldwide on July 31. (Tickets for the movie, however, aren’t available in South Korea until July 17.)
Said to be the “largest-ever global cinema event release for a female group” in over 110 countries, the movie chronicles the world tour that supported the band’s sophomore album, BORN PINK, which played to nearly 2 million fans across the globe as they toured.
The film with feature the iconic “Hanok” set, which took on the traditional Korean house look and “mesmerized fans and press worldwide.”
You can sign up for updates and purchase your tickets here.