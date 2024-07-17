Lily Gladstone & Kali Reis make history as first Indigenous actresses to be nominated for an Emmy

Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis, who are both queer and Indigenous, have both been nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie". This makes the the first Native women ever nominated in the Emmy Awards' 76 year long history.

Lily Gladstone, who is of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu descent, earned her nomination for her portrayal of police officer Cam Benton in the Hulu original true crime miniseries Under the Bridge, which follows Benton's investigation into the murder of 14-year-old Reena Kirk. Gladstone seems to have found their niche, now on a hot streak for roles in true crime biopics about murder that were adapted from best selling books. The other of course being Martin Scorsese's 2024 film about the Osage Murders, Killers of the Flower Moon, where Gladstone made history by winning a SAG Award, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar nomination for her role as Mollie Kyle. Gladstone received Under the Bridge's only nomination.

Kali Reis, an Afro-Indigenous professional boxer-turned-actorand member of the Seaconke Wampanoag tribe, was nominated for her television debut as Trooper Evangeline Navarro in True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the anthology crime series, stars Reis opposite Jodie Foster's Chief Liz Danvers as they investigate the disappearance of 8 men at a research station in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska.

Reis spoke at length with Deadlineabout what the nomination means to her. "It means so much to me," she said. Continuing, "We have women of color and diversity in this category — two of them being Indigenous women. And then on top of that we have different stories from Indigenous storytellers in the mix of it all. It means so much to be a part of this and also be a different face of being mixed native Indigenous, two-spirit woman. And just being able to be a part of a story that did their best to show the Alaskan Iñupiat people authentically, that's really huge for me personally."