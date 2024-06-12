Linda Perry reveals a breast reduction surgery ended up saving her life

We’re big fans of 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry, and it turns out we’re lucky she’s still alive to entertain us.

While filming her upcoming documentary Linda Perry: Let it Die Here, Perry underwent an elective breast reduction surgery. During the procedure, doctors found triple-negative cancer in her breast. This type of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, grows and spreads faster than other types of cancers and has fewer treatment options.

See on Instagram “My doctor basically said the cancer that I had was the kind that she finds in people where they have six months to maybe two years to live,” she told People. She also said that, without the breast reduction surgery, she wouldn’t have ever found out about the cancer in the first place. “I would have never done anything about it when I started feeling off, because I would’ve thought it was because of my mom and the stressful situation I was under.” At the time, the “What’s Up” singer was taking care of her ill mother, and filming for the documentary had already begun when she got the news. When the doctor said her options included either radiation or a double mastectomy, she called the latter option a “no-brainer.” When it came time for a decision to be made regarding the documentary, Perry decided to keep production going. “The hammer was on me, and this happened in real time,” she said. “I remember calling [director] Don [Hardy] and going, ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, do you want to talk about it?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we’re in it. Let’s just do it.”