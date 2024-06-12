Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Linda Perry reveals a breast reduction surgery ended up saving her life

Linda Perry reveals a breast reduction surgery ended up saving her life

linda perry breast cancer double mastectomy
@RealLindaPerry/Instagram

The rocker underwent a double mastectomy after doctors found an aggressive form of cancer in her breast.

@andrewjstillman

We’re big fans of 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry, and it turns out we’re lucky she’s still alive to entertain us.

While filming her upcoming documentary Linda Perry: Let it Die Here, Perry underwent an elective breast reduction surgery. During the procedure, doctors found triple-negative cancer in her breast. This type of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, grows and spreads faster than other types of cancers and has fewer treatment options.

“My doctor basically said the cancer that I had was the kind that she finds in people where they have six months to maybe two years to live,” she told People.

She also said that, without the breast reduction surgery, she wouldn’t have ever found out about the cancer in the first place. “I would have never done anything about it when I started feeling off, because I would’ve thought it was because of my mom and the stressful situation I was under.”

At the time, the “What’s Up” singer was taking care of her ill mother, and filming for the documentary had already begun when she got the news. When the doctor said her options included either radiation or a double mastectomy, she called the latter option a “no-brainer.” When it came time for a decision to be made regarding the documentary, Perry decided to keep production going.

“The hammer was on me, and this happened in real time,” she said. “I remember calling [director] Don [Hardy] and going, ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, do you want to talk about it?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we’re in it. Let’s just do it.”

The “Get the Party Started” songwriter, who shares 9-year-old Rhodes with ex-wife, The Conners star Sara Gilbert, underwent the double mastectomy in 2021 and said she was grateful the doctors caught the cancer early on.

Related: 20 LGBTQ+ celebrity breakups that broke our hearts too

“I feel so lucky because there’s so many women that don’t get that opportunity,” she said.

As she gears up for the release of her documentary, which made its debut on June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival, Perry is also about to release an as-yet-untitled new album, too.

“I’m really finally enjoying this person I’m becoming,” she said. “I’ve always had this thing where I just want to be the best. So much f***ing pressure to be the best. But now I’m like, I just want to be the best at who I am. And that takes a lot of pressure off.”

One thing is for sure, we’re happy to hear her story of survival, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out once the documentary makes its global release.

CelebritiesHealthNews
american cancer societybreast cancerbreast reduction surgerydocumentarydouble mastectomylet it die herelinda perry let it die heretribeca film festivaltriplenegative cancerlinda perry
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 29 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio