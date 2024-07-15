Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Reneé Rapp getting slimed Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards win has us FEELING THINGS

​Reneé Rapp
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Rapp took home the award for Favorite Breakout Artist over the weekend, but we're celebrating her post show pics.

rachelkiley

Getting slimed is a Nickelodeon tradition familiar to anyone who grew up (or is still growing up) watching the kids' network. And it's one Reneé Rapp is making work for her.

The "Not My Fault" singer was among those who got hit with the icky green substance at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards over the weekend.

"I used to watch this growing up all the time, so this is quite a joy," she said, accepting the award for Favorite Breakout Artist. "And you guys all look very cute and very well-dressed, so, thank you. Love you. Appreciate it."

As Rapp finished her speech, the slime canons on either side of her took aim and fired, coating her from head to toe.

"This is the closest I'll ever get to being baptized," she joked after the fact.

Although she got slimed for the benefit of the kids watching Nickelodeon, after the show, Rapp posted some pics that were definitely more to the benefit of her peers.

Some truly exhausting people decided to complain, suggesting that it was somehow inappropriate for Rapp to share a sexy slime pic to her personal finsta, simply because the sliming itself happened on Nickelodeon.

Fortunately, not everyone on the internet thinks every single space needs to be tailored to children, and a lot of folks simply had fun with it all, the same as Rapp herself clearly did.

​You can check out her speech, the slime, and a compilation of the other winners below!

CelebritiesTVEntertainmentMusic
kids choice awardsnickelodeonnickelodeon slimerenee rappslime
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

