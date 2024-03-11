Reneé Rapp hard-launches relationship with Towa Bird at Oscars party

Sorry ladies, it looks like Reneé Rapp is off the market.

The “Not My Fault” singer appeared to launch her latest relationship after the Academy Awards last night, posing for pics on the red carpet with fellow musician Towa Bird at Vanity Fair’s afterparty.

Neither has officially confirmed their relationship as of yet, but speculation has been mounting for some time now, thanks in part to the time Bird spent as an opening act for Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour from September 2023 to earlier this month.

In addition to taking pics together, Rapp and Bird were also seen holding hands and otherwise hanging out during the party. And though it isn’t an iron-clad confirmation, Vanity Fair did caption their TikTok of the two “Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird make their red carpet debut as a couple.”

Fans were positively buzzing after the news broke, thrilled that the rumors seem to be true.