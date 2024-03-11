Scroll To Top
Reneé Rapp hard-launches relationship with Towa Bird at Oscars party

Reneé Rapp hard-launches relationship with Towa Bird at Oscars party

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Lesbians have been suspiciously winning lately," one fan wrote.

rachelkiley

Sorry ladies, it looks like Reneé Rapp is off the market.

The “Not My Fault” singer appeared to launch her latest relationship after the Academy Awards last night, posing for pics on the red carpet with fellow musician Towa Bird at Vanity Fair’s afterparty.

Neither has officially confirmed their relationship as of yet, but speculation has been mounting for some time now, thanks in part to the time Bird spent as an opening act for Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour from September 2023 to earlier this month.

In addition to taking pics together, Rapp and Bird were also seen holding hands and otherwise hanging out during the party. And though it isn’t an iron-clad confirmation, Vanity Fair did caption their TikTok of the two “Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird make their red carpet debut as a couple.”

Fans were positively buzzing after the news broke, thrilled that the rumors seem to be true.

Rapp was previously in a relationship with TikToker Alissa Carrington. However, she confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter in February that they broke up at some point last year.

“It was hard at first,” she said of dating in the public eye. “It also depends on the person you’re with, and that can make it tough, and that can make you just want to cry all the time, and it did and it does.”

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

