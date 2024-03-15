Scroll To Top
Politics

Reneé Rapp calls for 'permanent ceasefire in Gaza' during GLAAD Awards speech

Reneé Rapp calls for 'permanent ceasefire in Gaza' during GLAAD Awards speech

Renée Rapp
Kevin Winter/Shutterstock

Fans are calling her brave for speaking up so publicly.

rachelkiley

Reneé Rapp is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The “Snow Angel” singer was among the recipients at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night, banking a win for Outstanding Music Artist.

Pulling out her phone, she bounced back and forth between prepared statements of gratitude and her more familiar style of making off-the-cuff remarks like “my parents are straight, but they’re here,” “the hottest people are gay,” and taking a detour to praise fellow artist Victoria Monét.

But it was the end of Rapp’s acceptance speech that received the most attention. “We’re in a room of very influential people and very privileged people, which is exciting, and also is a huge privilege to be a part of that,” she said. “Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

The room quickly erupted in applause even as Rapp continued, urging, “Please continue to advocate for yourselves. Continue to advocate for your friends, for your queer friends, and for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”

Rapp has previously reposted TikTok videos drawing attention to the conflict, specifically calls to “Free Palestine.”

Considering other celebrities have faced professional backlash for showing support for Palestinian civilians in recent months, many fans have applauded Rapp’s willingness to call for a ceasefire on stage.

A statement from Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recently declared a proposed ceasefire “unrealistic.”

Since October, over 31,000 Palestinians and 1,100 Israelis have been killed as a result of the Israel-Hamas war, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
PoliticsEntertainmentCelebrities
gazaglaad media awardspalestinerenee rapp
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio