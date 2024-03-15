Reneé Rapp calls for 'permanent ceasefire in Gaza' during GLAAD Awards speech

Reneé Rapp is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The “Snow Angel” singer was among the recipients at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night, banking a win for Outstanding Music Artist.

Pulling out her phone, she bounced back and forth between prepared statements of gratitude and her more familiar style of making off-the-cuff remarks like “my parents are straight, but they’re here,” “the hottest people are gay,” and taking a detour to praise fellow artist Victoria Monét.

But it was the end of Rapp’s acceptance speech that received the most attention. “We’re in a room of very influential people and very privileged people, which is exciting, and also is a huge privilege to be a part of that,” she said. “Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

The room quickly erupted in applause even as Rapp continued, urging, “Please continue to advocate for yourselves. Continue to advocate for your friends, for your queer friends, and for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”

Rapp has previously reposted TikTok videos drawing attention to the conflict, specifically calls to “Free Palestine.” Considering other celebrities have faced professional backlash for showing support for Palestinian civilians in recent months, many fans have applauded Rapp’s willingness to call for a ceasefire on stage.