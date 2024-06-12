Sara Ramírez files for divorce after 3-year separation from husband Ryan DeBolt

Sara Ramírez is closing another chapter. Beyond leaving the Max original series And Just Like That ..., the entertainer has filed for divorce from their husband, Ryan DeBolt, three years after announcing the couple’s separation.

Related:And Just Like That... Season 2 Trailer Drops, Che & Aiden Are Back

"Ryan and I are no longer together,” they shared in a since-deleted Instagram post in July 2021, as reported by PRIDE's sister publication Out Magazine. "We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms."

According to court documents, the Grey's Anatomy alum cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split from DeBolt, who they married in 2012. While the couple shared publicly that they were separated on social media in 2021, Ramírez listed their and Debolt’s date of separation as January 1, 2018, in this filing.

Also noted in the divorce filing, Ramírezrequested that the pair’s assets be divided per their prenuptial agreement and that the court's ability to award spousal support for either party be terminated, per reporting from TMZ.

In 2016, Ramírez came out as bisexual following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which left 49 people dead and 50 others wounded. Ramirez said the shooting, which was one of the deadliest attacks on LGBTQ+ people and Latinos in modern U.S. history, inspired their decision to come out.

" Coming out publicly was something that I was afraid of because I was concerned that it would affect my career in a negative way,” they told People magazine. "I was afraid of the discrimination I might face, not just outside Hollywood, but inside.”

In 2020, Ramírez would later share more about their queer identity by coming out as non-binary.

In a November 2021 interview with Out , Ramírez said, "I married the right man because there’s no one else I’d rather be getting divorced from. We have the kind of foundation of love where we can joke like that. But it’s because we’re holding space for each other as friends."

While divorces surely can be messy, this is one that will allow both parties to move on to the next chapter of their lives.