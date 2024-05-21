Did ChatGPT steal Scarlett Johansson's voice?

Scarlett Johansson may have once been the voice of artificial intelligence, but now she's poised to become the face of creatives' fight against it.

Despite posting a blog insisting Sky's voice was not modeled off that of the Black Widow star but was instead devised from "a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice" (and who the company did not name), by Monday, OpenAI had suspended use of the voice.

Then, Johansson released a statement saying she had been contacted by Altman last September with a request to use her voice for the new ChatGPT 4.0 system — which she declined.

"Two days before the ChatGPT 4.0 demo was released, Mr. Altman contacted my agent, asking me to reconsider. Before we could connect, the system was out there," she wrote.

When asked by her legal counsel to "detail the exact process by which they created the 'Sky' voice," the actress said they "reluctantly" took it down.

You can still check out a comparison between Johansson's voice and "Sky" here: