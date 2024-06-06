Stand up comedian and supposedly well-known lesbian Tig Notaro has coming out on the brain this pride season. Her film Am I OK?has finally been released on Max after being shelved for two years during the streaming service’s restructuring. The film, which she codirected with her wife Stephanie Allynne, had originally premiered at Sundance 2022. Am I Okay? stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, who is freshly out lesbian at 32-years-old. Tig Notaro is also freshly out, apparently! At least to her 7-year-old sons that is.

While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertlast night to talk about her new special Tig Notaro: Hello Again, Notaro mentions that she is having a bit off an odd pride month. “Pride month, it- y’know, it’s been a little weird,” she says. She elaborates, “My wife and I found out recently that our sons didn’t know we were gay.” Colbert is just as stunned as the rest of us. They clarify that Notaro and Allynne’s twin sons are 7-years-old, turning 8 this month. Colbert then asks, “How did you miss that?” Truly the question of the hour.

Tig paints the picture of how it happened: during few minute drive to school in the morning she said to Allyne “something about gay,” to which one of her sons leaned forward and asked, “You’re gay?” I can get the point across, but as always it’s the delivery that really sells it. It’s worth watching the clip for the impression of her son, as well as Notaro and Colbert’s joint befuddlement at the whole miscommunication.