Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black recreate cute family photos in Paris & we're SWOONING

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are sharing a little behind the scenes of their family time at the Olympics this year.

Black posted a series of pics to Instagram on Friday, most of which show the happy family lying in the grass. But there's a twist. Two of the pics are from prior years, and, combined with the third, show the progressive growth of their family through snaps all taken in what Black called "our leafy Parisian special spot."

See on Instagram Twitter user @love_nilla added another one to the mix to create a collage that's racked up almost 5k likes on X (fka Twitter).