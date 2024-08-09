Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black recreate cute family photos in Paris & we're SWOONING

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are sharing a little behind the scenes of their family time at the Olympics this year.
Black posted a series of pics to Instagram on Friday, most of which show the happy family lying in the grass. But there's a twist. Two of the pics are from prior years, and, combined with the third, show the progressive growth of their family through snaps all taken in what Black called "our leafy Parisian special spot."
Twitter user @love_nilla added another one to the mix to create a collage that's racked up almost 5k likes on X (fka Twitter).
Daley made his fifth appearance at the Olympics this year, where he and diving partner Noah Williams won a silver medal in Men's Synchronized 10m Platform Diving. It was a triumphant return for him after he previously retired from the sport, but changed his mind last year — largely because of his son, Robbie.
"I hadn’t grieved diving, that I hadn’t been doing it anymore,” he said in a YouTube video posted to his channel. “I don’t feel like I was ready to kind of hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life, especially when my son, Robbie, said to me, 'Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics.'"
He's also alluded to potentially having one more Olympic run in him, if his daughter, Phoenix, decides to "cash in a token" and ask him to do so.