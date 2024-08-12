Tom Daley and Team GB divers celebrate end of Olympics with viral dance—in their Speedos

Tom Daley is hopping on the Brat Summer trend, and he's bringing some friends along for the ride.

To celebrate the end of the Olympics, Daley gathered up the other members of Great Britain's diving team to put together a little video for fans. Specifically, they stripped down, donned their Speedos, and did the "Apple!" dance that's been sweeping TikTok for weeks now.

Adidas pretty much summed up everyone's thoughts with their comment on the post: "ten out of ten."

The other athletes who joined Daley for this delectable routine included Jordan Houlden, Jack Laugher, Kyle Kothari, Anthony Harding, and Daley's own diving partner, Noah Williams. They're good sports!

It's a fitting farewell to the Olympics, both in terms of this year's coming to an end and Daley announcing his retirement from the sport (again).

"It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive," he told British Vogue . "But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day."

Daley previously announced his retirement following the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but decided to come back after his son expressed a desire to see him compete. He also joked ahead of this year's games that perhaps his daughter would pull the same card in the future, bringing him back.

So who knows what the future will actually bring for Daley, but if this is indeed his final Olympics game, going out with a silver medal and a Speedo dance isn't the worst way it could end.