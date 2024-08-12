Scroll To Top
Sports

Tom Daley and Team GB divers celebrate end of Olympics with viral dance—in their Speedos

Tom Daley and Team GB divers celebrate end of Olympics with viral dance—in their Speedos

Team GB divers in Speedos
@tomdaley/Instagram

Thank you, Charli XCX!

rachelkiley

Tom Daley is hopping on the Brat Summer trend, and he's bringing some friends along for the ride.

To celebrate the end of the Olympics, Daley gathered up the other members of Great Britain's diving team to put together a little video for fans. Specifically, they stripped down, donned their Speedos, and did the "Apple!" dance that's been sweeping TikTok for weeks now.

Adidas pretty much summed up everyone's thoughts with their comment on the post: "ten out of ten."

The other athletes who joined Daley for this delectable routine included Jordan Houlden, Jack Laugher, Kyle Kothari, Anthony Harding, and Daley's own diving partner, Noah Williams. They're good sports!

It's a fitting farewell to the Olympics, both in terms of this year's coming to an end and Daley announcing his retirement from the sport (again).

"It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive," he told British Vogue. "But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day."

Daley previously announced his retirement following the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but decided to come back after his son expressed a desire to see him compete. He also joked ahead of this year's games that perhaps his daughter would pull the same card in the future, bringing him back.

So who knows what the future will actually bring for Daley, but if this is indeed his final Olympics game, going out with a silver medal and a Speedo dance isn't the worst way it could end.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SportsEntertainmentViralMusicCelebrities
apple dancebrat summerparis olympicsspeedosteam gbtom daley
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio