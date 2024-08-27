Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Towa Bird dishes on being 'obsessed' with Reneé Rapp and being in the public eye

Towa Bird dishes on being 'obsessed' with Reneé Rapp and being in the public eye

Towa Bird
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

"I understand why people are wanting to bite," she said.

rachelkiley

Towa Bird is dishing on her relationship with Reneé Rapp in a new interview... well, kind of.

The up-and-coming musician recently spoke with NYLON about her debut album, being a queer artist in the modern age, and touring with the "Not My Fault" singer. The two sparked dating rumors last fall after Bird joined Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings tour as her opening act.

"It was really lovely that she shared her stage with me," Bird told NYLON. "That was a f*cking rock star tour. We were just partying after every show. It's so unsustainable, it's terrible form from everyone, but it was so much fun."

By March of this year, the alleged couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — believed by many to be a "hard launch" of their relationship. And their appearance at Coachella seemed to seal the deal.

However, they're still playing things close to the vest, even months later. But despite keeping her personal life under wraps — at least as under wraps as it can be in an age of social media and celebrity — Bird totally understands why fans are itching to know more.

"We’re living in what feels like the first couple of years where there are actually lesbians, queer women, who are out and on the radio [at the same time]," she said. "When you’re doing the first of something, people are curious. I would want to know too."

But she did share one little tidbit after the interviewer joked about being obsessed with Rapp.

"I’m obsessed with her, too — repeat!” Bird said.

You can check out the full interview over atNYLON.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
american heronylonrene rapprenee rapptowa bird
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio