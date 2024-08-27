Towa Bird dishes on being 'obsessed' with Reneé Rapp and being in the public eye

Towa Bird is dishing on her relationship with Reneé Rapp in a new interview... well, kind of.

The up-and-coming musician recently spoke with NYLON about her debut album, being a queer artist in the modern age, and touring with the "Not My Fault" singer. The two sparked dating rumors last fall after Bird joined Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings tour as her opening act.

"It was really lovely that she shared her stage with me," Bird told NYLON. "That was a f*cking rock star tour. We were just partying after every show. It's so unsustainable, it's terrible form from everyone, but it was so much fun."

By March of this year, the alleged couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — believed by many to be a "hard launch" of their relationship. And their appearance at Coachella seemed to seal the deal.

However, they're still playing things close to the vest, even months later. But despite keeping her personal life under wraps — at least as under wraps as it can be in an age of social media and celebrity — Bird totally understands why fans are itching to know more.

"We’re living in what feels like the first couple of years where there are actually lesbians, queer women, who are out and on the radio [at the same time]," she said. "When you’re doing the first of something, people are curious. I would want to know too."

But she did share one little tidbit after the interviewer joked about being obsessed with Rapp.

"I’m obsessed with her, too — repeat!” Bird said.

You can check out the full interview over atNYLON.