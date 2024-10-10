Hunky Henry Cavill is set to make us SWOON in live-action Voltron movie

Your fave Man of Steel is turning into a metal robot!

Hunky Superman actor Henry Cavill is set to star in Amazon MGM’s live-action film version of Voltron, which is about a group of space explorers whose vehicles combine to make a giant mega-robot known as Voltron, Variety reports.

This film will mark the first live-action version of the original ‘80s cartoon, which gained popularity again with younger generations when Netflix released a surprisingly queer Voltron reboot that went on for eight seasons.

The release date, plot details, and Cavill’s role in the film are being kept under wraps, but it will also star Daniel Quinn-Toye, who has never acted in a movie before but nabbed the role after impressing the studio with his work as Tom Holland’s understudy in Romeo & Juliet on the West End.

The Voltron feature-length film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who helmed the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vehicles Red Notice and Skyscraper. Thurber also wrote the script alongside Ellen Sharman.

Even though he stepped away from his starring role in Netflix’s The Witcher series, Cavill has been keeping busy. This year alone, he starred in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and had a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Next up for Cavill, he’ll be reuniting with Ritchie for the action thriller In the Grey, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez, which will premiere sometime next year, and is starring in a reboot of Highlander, which is set to start shooting next year. A self-confessed nerd himself, Cavill is also executive producing a Warhammer 40,000 project with Amazon MGM Studios.

The muscular actor stole our hearts the first time he donned that red cape, but now we can’t wait to see what he looks like inside a giant metal robot!