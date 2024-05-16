Watch: ‘Queer Planet’ doc asks just how gay is nature? The answer is VERY (Exclusive)

Sure, you know about gay penguins and bisexual giraffes , but have you ever wondered just how gay nature really is? Well, a new documentary coming to Peacock is seeking to answer that question — and what they found is that the answer is VERY.

In Queer Planet, a new and illuminating documentary narrated by our forever fave Broadway baby Andrew Rannells(Girls, Big Mouth, Girls5Eva), the filmmakers delve deep into the rich diversity of animal sexuality and extraordinary creatures.

“We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world,” said Rannells, who leads viewers on a rainbow-colored journey through amazing and natural animal behaviors, some never-before-seen, that shed light on the many unconventional sexualities and genders in the natural world. Along with Rannell’s narration, various scientists weigh in, question, and debunk the traditional human concept of sex and gender. Or as the trailer promises, to show us the many ways that “nature is full of queer surprises.”