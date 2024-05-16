Scroll To Top
Movies

Watch: ‘Queer Planet’ doc asks just how gay is nature? The answer is VERY (Exclusive)

Queer Planet and Andrew Rannells
Courtesy of Peacock; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Andrew Rannells narrates this illuminating new documentary about queer sex and gender in the natural world.

rachiepants

Sure, you know about gay penguins and bisexual giraffes, but have you ever wondered just how gay nature really is? Well, a new documentary coming to Peacock is seeking to answer that question — and what they found is that the answer is VERY.

In Queer Planet, a new and illuminating documentary narrated by our forever fave Broadway baby Andrew Rannells(Girls, Big Mouth, Girls5Eva), the filmmakers delve deep into the rich diversity of animal sexuality and extraordinary creatures.

“We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world,” said Rannells, who leads viewers on a rainbow-colored journey through amazing and natural animal behaviors, some never-before-seen, that shed light on the many unconventional sexualities and genders in the natural world. Along with Rannell’s narration, various scientists weigh in, question, and debunk the traditional human concept of sex and gender. Or as the trailer promises, to show us the many ways that “nature is full of queer surprises.”

Queer planet key art

Speaking of scientists featured in the documentary, the film boasts some truly great minds from across the scientific community including Bradley Trevor Greive (Author & Naturalist), Dr. Martin Stervander (Ornithologist), Dr. Christine Wilkinson (Biologist), Dr. Ross Brooks (Science Historian), Dr. Amy Parish (Primatologist), Florence Schechter (Director, The Vagina Museum), and so many more.

“What could be more natural than being who you are?” asked Rannells. “I’m excited to be part of Queer Planet, especially during Pride Month, and on Peacock, surely the most colorful and glamorous of all the streaming services.” That’s right, this documentary is dropping on Peacock on June 6, in other words just in time to get into the mood for Pride!

But enough talk, check out this exclusive sneak peek at the Queer Planet trailer below.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

