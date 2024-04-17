Watch Ben Platt’s new music video with his fiancé that has us sobbing

We all cheered when Ben Platt shared the news that he and his partner Noah Galvin were getting married and while they haven't made it down the aisle quite yet, they are definitely in their honeymoon phase in his new music video for “Cherry On Top,” which Platt also directed.

The video features the real life couple on a romantic romp in Los Angeles, it's an intimate peek behind the curtain at the sweetness of their love story, and we just can't say it enough: We love this for them!

This song, along with “ Andrew ,” which Platt dropped last month will appear on his highly anticipated upcoming album, appropriately titled, Honeymoon, which is being hailed as his “most introspective and unfiltered project to date.” Honeymoon drops on May 31 and if you want to see Platt perform it live, well, good news. Last week the singer also announced that he is kicking off “The Honeymoon Tour” in venues across North America, starting on July 18 in Boston, Mass.