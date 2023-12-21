Scroll To Top
10 Best Albums From LGBTQ+ Artists In 2023! Sorry, Not Sorry If Your Fave Didn't Make The List

Chappell Roan, G Flip, Janelle Monáe
Chappell Roan/YouTube, G Flip/YouTube, Janelle Monáe/YouTube

Because it's our list, not yours.

rachelkiley

You don't have to look very hard to find LGBTQ+ musicians at all levels and across genres these days. They're playing on the radio, they're nominated for Grammys, they're providing the soundtracks for the biggest movies. Their music is resonating with people of all genders and sexualities, and because of that, their albums are lining the Best Of lists at all the biggest publications this year. So maybe we don't really need to make our own separate list celebrating our favorite albums from LGBTQ+ artists that were released in 2023, but the offerings are so good, we just couldn't resist.

Scroll on through and see if the albums you had on repeat this year made the cut!

1. the record // boygenius

Five years after coming out with their self-titled EP in 2018, Phoebe Bridgers, Julie Baker, and Lucy Dacus finally released their debut studio album as boygenius this spring. Whether the time in between can be chalked up more to focusing on their solo projects or just making sure their musical stylings came together seamlessly, the record was worth the wait. And it’s only fitting that the first video from it was actually a trio (“$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue”) directed by Kristen Stewart.

2. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess // Chappell Roan

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess tells you almost everything you need to know about Chappell Roan’s music in one phrase. The music is polished, the vibes are messy (complimentary), and if the queerness bubbling beneath the surface at every turn feels reminiscent of the moment figuring out your sexuality shifts from a terrifying to a thrilling new adventure, it’s probably because Roan has been open about how the process of writing this album helped her embrace her own identity. And that confidence, chaotic as it may get, shines though each song.

3. Mono // K. Flay

K. Flay's distinctive sound has produced a lot of solid work since her first studio album nearly a decade ago, but the fact that she managed to up her game less than a year after suddenly waking up wholly deaf in one ear is incredible. And to be clear, Mono doesn’t rely on a behind-the-scenes narrative of triumph to be a serious contender among 2023's releases, although the experience clearly inspired some of the album’s darker moments. Although it’s a wonderfully cohesive work, if you throw this one on shuffle, you’ll hit a good song on your first try.

4. Alchemical: Volume 1 // Dove Cameron

There comes a time when all Disney Channel stars have to decide whether or not to shake off the mouse, and Dove Cameron took the assignment seriously when she took a break between her 2019 EP to reinvent her sound with 2022 breakout hits “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast.” Both appear on this year’s Alchemical: Volume 1, which bounces between confident declarations of sexuality and haunting explorations of the ripple effects caused by trauma and loss. It’s admittedly a little odd that this is technically the first half of Cameron’s debut album, with the second tentatively expected sometime next year, but it’s good enough to make you glad she didn’t wait until the whole thing was ready to go all at once.

5. Gag Order // Kesha

To casual Kesha listeners, Gag Order continues the singer’s departure from her early works—something she had already been exploring over the last two albums. But to Kesha and her more engaged fans, it also marks her final obligation to Kemosabe Records following prolonged legal battles with producer Dr. Luke, as alluded to by the title. As an album, Gag Order showcases Kesha’s songwriting and vocal skills, focusing on a cohesive presentation rather than singles. But that doesn't stop it from sticking with you long after its done, in all its dark glory.

6. The Age of Pleasure // Janelle Monáe

With as successful as Janelle Monáe’s foray into acting has been, it’s no surprise that she’s only dropping an album every five years. But as per usual, whatever she decides to give us is both quality and feels like a reinvention of her prior style. If Dirty Computer was Monáe stepping into their own shoes, The Age of Pleasure is enjoying living in that new space.

7. Drummer // G Flip

G Flip has been all over queer news in the past year thanks to their whirlwind romance with Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, but as much as we all love a good love story, it shouldn’t overshadow the Australian musician’s sophomore album, Drummer. Between the driving rhythms and G Flip’s rawness, it’s a record full of frenzied bangers, straddling that line between familiar and refreshing in a standout way.

8. Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) // Yves Tumor

You know you’re in for something special as soon as you hit play on the first track of Yves Tumor’s Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). “God Is a Circle” clues us in that their fifth studio album isn’t going to be something predictable, and the remainder goes on to bounce around and toy with genres in a way that feels both clever and intentional. It may not fall under easy listening, but it’s a challenge worth the attention.

9. Manic Dream Pixie // Peach PRC

Each song on Peach PRC’s Manic Dream Pixie—her first EP since hitting it big on TikTok a couple years ago—has some sort of fun surprise to spring on the listener. “F U Goodbye” plays like it’s going to be some sweet nostalgic romp before twisting into a down-to-earth diss track, while “Perfect for You” features an interpolation of Paris Hilton’s iconic “Stars Are Blind.” There’s something fully addictive about the tracks as they take us from delightfully unhinged to casually devastating, with the biggest disappointment being that it’s only six tracks.

10. Love Lines // LP

LP’s seventh album, Love Lines, is an ode to heartbreak—deceptively catchy melodies underscoring the kind of clawingly hopeful melancholy you can get lost in before you even realize you’re in the middle of it. “One Like You” and “Golden” have already become fan favorites, although their 80s-inspired “Love Song” does a lot more heavy lifting than the simplistic title suggests.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

