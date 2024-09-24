Kesha launches new record label—here are 9 songs she should re-record ASAP

Farewell, Kemosabe Records and RCA! Kesha is launching her own label as she gears up to release new music on her own terms — and to possibly re-release some old faves.

The "We R Who We R" singer's 2023 albumGag Order marked the end of her obligations to her previous labels, and her contentious ties to her former producer, Dr. Luke. When she released her latest single, "Joyride," back in July, it was done independently, leaving fans to wonder where things would go from there.

On Monday, it was announced that Kesha's future music would be released under the newly formed Kesha Records. Distribution will be handled by Warner Music Group's ADA.

"I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records," Kesha said in a statement. "My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label. Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business."

We already know she has a new album coming in 2025, but there's something else fans have been wondering — what about her old songs?

Taylor Swift's multi-year project re-recording her own albums after the masters were bought by Scooter Braun has drawn more awareness to where the money flows in the music industry. Right now, any purchases or streams music Kesha released under RCA and Kemosabe Records puts money in Dr. Luke's pocket, just as Swift's previous recordings financially benefit Braun.

But Kesha has already spoken about the possibility of re-recording at least one song — her very first hit single, "TiK ToK."

"This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely," she wrote on Instagram in August. "The world has changed so much and so have I. I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp). Yes it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have the legal rights to!"

The lyric change in question swaps out "Wake up in the morning, feeling like P. Diddy" for "Wake up in the morning like, 'Fuck P. Diddy,'" in response to the mounting allegations against the rapper.

It's unclear when Kesha might be able to drop a whole new version of "TiK ToK," or if she plans on re-recording any of her other songs. One major drawback in her particular case is that Dr. Luke is credited as a songwriter on over two dozen songs Kesha recorded for her own albums or with other artists — meaning if she re-records those, he'll still reap some of the rewards.

But it still might be worth her while, should she decide to go that route. And there are plenty of songs without Dr. Luke to draw from as well. What songs would we like to see get new life via Kesha Records? Well... here are a few to kick things off!

'Your Love is My Drug' "Your Love is My Drug" is one of Kesha's earliest singles — back when she still had the dollar sign in the middle of the name. And it still slaps.

'Rich, White, Straight Man' Without a proper album release, "Rich, White, Straight Man" largely slid under the radar, but it's as timely as ever.

'Cannibal' You haven't lived until you've seen Kesha perform "Cannibal" live.

'Praying' There's something particularly dastardly about "Praying" being under Kemosabe Records. Bring it home.

'Timber' Yes, this is a Pitbull ft. Kesha song, and yes, Dr. Luke has a writing credit on this one. But give us Kesha's solo studio version anyway!

'Satan is Waiting' Kesha has a staggering number of songs that have never officially been released, and there are some real bangers among them, too. Let's get 'em!

'The Harold Song' This heavily underrated song from Cannibal deserves a new life. And a spot on the next tour set list.

'Party at a Rich Dude's House' Look, this song is perfect as is, but can you really have too much perfection?