13 Iconic Kesha Moments That'll Make You Nostalgic AF

Let's go back...back to the beginning...

With the official release of Kesha's first album in 5 years, Rainbow, we at PRIDE thought we'd revisit the bisexual superstar's most iconic moments over the span of her career.

1. "The party don't stop 'til I walk in!"

Kesha smashed onto the music scene in 2009 with her breakout hit "Tik Tok," a song people are literally still quoting eight years later. Who here hasn't woken up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy?

2. Kesha's laugh in "Your Love Is My Drug"

*laughs in Kesha* "I like your beard." You know you've made it when your laugh is an iconic moment in pop music herstory.

3. The musical masterpiece that is "Stephen"

Give your eyes and ears a few minutes of pure joy as you watch Kesha stalk and kidnap her crush.

4. "We R Who We R"

Arguably her most iconic single, Kesha cemented her legend and LGBT advocate status with this freak anthem.

5. Get "Sleazy"

This song wasn't even a single but it's been played at every party pregame I've ever attended.

6. This Lady Gaga mashup

Queens of mashups!

7. "Blow"

Kesha finally received a proper music video budget and went completely over the top with "Blow." Unicorn make-out sessions, a James Van Der Beek dance-off, and a unicorn bloodbath make this video anything but forgettable.

8. Her Deconstructed album

Kesha's acoustic versions of a few of her songs are hauntingly beautiful, and a dramatic departure from her party girl image. Yes, Kesha can sing!

9. "It's going down, I'm yelling timber!"

Kesha's last #1 song inspired Tinder bios around the globe for years to come.

10. Winning the Human Rights Campaign's Visibility Award in 2016

In the midst of her ongoing lawsuit against Dr. Luke, the superstar was honored for her work in LGBT advocacy by the Human Rights Campaign. "We just knew that we were bullied for being ourselves, shamed for being different and encouraged for hiding the things that make us unique," she said in her acceptance speech. "My message today is don't be afraid to speak up against any injustice you experience. Don't let people scare or shame you into changing the things about you that make you unique."

11. "True Colors"

Her first single after her standoff with her producer Dr. Luke, Kesha's return to music was vulnerable, heartbreaking, and incredibly inspiring.

12. "Praying"

Kesha's legendary return to music after officially separating ties with Dr. Luke will be one of pop music's most iconic moments. And that whistle note!!

13. "I'm a nasty woman!"

Kesha changed the lyrics in her female empowerment anthem "Woman" in her jaw dropping performance on Good Morning America to reference Donald Trump's insult to Hilary Clinton during last year's presidential election.

We love an icon! Listen to Kesha's latest album, Rainbow, below: