Police officer charged with murdering TV host Jesse Baird & his BF

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, an Australian policeman and former celebrity blogger, has been charged with the murder of Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend, Luke Davies.

According to the BBC, the search for the couple began on Wednesday after their bloodied items were found in a bin near Sydney. Two days later, Lamarre-Condon, who also used to date Baird, handed himself in.

See on Instagram As of this writing, not a lot of details are known regarding how they died. Alas, it’s theorized that the couple might’ve been killed inside of Baird’s Paddington house outside of Sydney, and that both of their bodies were then moved away in a white van. This supposed white van was captured via CCTV footage that evening, and neighbors reported overhearing “shouting” and a “verbal argument” during the morning when the couple went missing. While that van has been found, police officers are still searching for the victims’ bodies. At the crime scene, New South Wales Police noted that they found a bullet matching Lamarre-Condon’s work-issued gun among a “significant” amount of blood.

See on Instagram Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said that the information Lamarre-Condon provided after turning himself in had “not assisted” the investigation, though the tip-offs from the public had been a great help. “It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but answers for the family,” Doherty said in a statement. “They’re obviously devastated.” Per ABC News in Australia, former colleagues of Baird allegedly received messages from his phone on Tuesday evening after he didn’t show up for work. However, the individual “who had use of that phone is still to [be] established.”