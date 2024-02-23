Scroll To Top
News

Police officer charged with murdering TV host Jesse Baird & his BF

Police officer charged with murdering TV host Jesse Baird & his BF

Australian police officer charged with murdering TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend
Instagram (@jessebairddd)

Our hearts go out to those most affected by this tragedy.

@andrewjstillman

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, an Australian policeman and former celebrity blogger, has been charged with the murder of Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend, Luke Davies.

According to the BBC, the search for the couple began on Wednesday after their bloodied items were found in a bin near Sydney. Two days later, Lamarre-Condon, who also used to date Baird, handed himself in.

As of this writing, not a lot of details are known regarding how they died. Alas, it’s theorized that the couple might’ve been killed inside of Baird’s Paddington house outside of Sydney, and that both of their bodies were then moved away in a white van.

This supposed white van was captured via CCTV footage that evening, and neighbors reported overhearing “shouting” and a “verbal argument” during the morning when the couple went missing. While that van has been found, police officers are still searching for the victims’ bodies.

At the crime scene, New South Wales Police noted that they found a bullet matching Lamarre-Condon’s work-issued gun among a “significant” amount of blood.

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said that the information Lamarre-Condon provided after turning himself in had “not assisted” the investigation, though the tip-offs from the public had been a great help.

“It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but answers for the family,” Doherty said in a statement. “They’re obviously devastated.”

Per ABC News in Australia, former colleagues of Baird allegedly received messages from his phone on Tuesday evening after he didn’t show up for work. However, the individual “who had use of that phone is still to [be] established.”

Baird was known for being a television host and red carpet reporter for Network 10’s morning show in Australia, until its cancelation back in Dec. 2023. Meanwhile, Davies was a flight attendant for Qantas Airlines.

Lamarre-Condon and Baird reportedly ended their relationship a few months ago, which is believed to be the motive behind the crime. As of now, he is expected to appear in court on April 23.

News
crimeluke daviesmurder investigationtv personalityjesse baird
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio