Scroll To Top
News

RFK Jr. says he's 'not a church boy' in response to alarming sexual assault allegations

RFK Jr. says he's 'not a church boy' in response to alarming sexual assault allegations

Robert F Kennedy Jr responded to sexual assault allegations on a podcast
Breaking Points/YouTube

When asked about the allegations on a podcast, he said he has "skeletons in my closet."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just admitted he's "not a church boy" in response to sexual assault allegations brought forward by a former babysitter in a scathing new Vanity Fair exposé.

Today, Vanity Fair published an exclusive story detailing Kennedy's life, his family's concern about him running for president, and a slew of allegations made by a former babysitter who was 23 when the incidents occurred.

Eliza Cooney moved in with RFK Jr. and his then-wife Mary Richardson in 1998 after she was hired as a babysitter for the summer. Cooney told Vanity Fair that she had kept a diary where she detailed an incident in the kitchen at night when he touched her leg under the table during a family meeting.

At one point, Cooney found Kennedy standing in her bedroom with his shirt off, and he asked her to rub lotion on his back. In another incident, he came up behind her and groped her. "My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me," Cooney told Vanity Fair. "I was frozen. Shocked."

Related: Taraji P. Henson called out Republicans' project 2025

Looks like Donald Trump might not be alone in allegedly being abusive toward women. The fact that there are now two presidential candidates facing sexual assault allegations is troublesome.

The exposé was only published this morning, but Kennedy has already responded to the allegations. You would expect a politician to deny the report, but instead, he made a baffling admission — which probably should have been expected, considering it's coming from the same person who peddles ridiculous conspiracy theories and recently blamed his mental fogginess on a dead worm in his brain.

Today, Kennedy was asked directly about Cooney's allegations by Sagaar Enjeti on the political podcast Breaking Point, and his response has left many scratching their heads because he not only did not deny the allegations but also claimed he is "not a church boy" and that he had a "rambunctious" youth.

"I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world," he said. "So, you know, Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories. And, I'm not, you know, going to comment on the details of any of them, but it's, you know, I am who I am."

Enjeti then gave Kennedy one last opportunity to confirm or deny the allegations, but instead, he responded, "I'm not going to comment on it."

PRIDE has not independently verified Vanity Fair's reporting.

From Your Site Articles
NewsPolitics
sexual assault allegationsbreaking points podcasteliza cooneynewsrfk jrrobert f kennedy jrsexual assaultvanity fair
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

52 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio