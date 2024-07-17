Adult star Joey Mills teases his ultimate fantasy scene

If you're a fan of adult entertainment, then Joey Mills needs no introduction.

The popular twink has risen to stardom as one of the top pornstars in the world and he has no signs of slowing down.

Last month, Mills spilled on his fantasy scene in an interview with Men.com and he even dished on his submissive kinks that fans love him for.

"[I love] a good DP. I like a good piledriver position. It puts a lot of air in you though, [so] it hurts afterwards. I just want to be used, abused, degraded... tear me apart," Mills says.

As one of the hottest faces in porn, Mills even shared his top tricks to any aspiring models who would love to eventually join the industry.

"If you're in school, finish school. This job does not last forever. Do your research. Work for a good studio. Look up some model reviews."

Men.com released a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month and fans can watch more by following the studio on Instagram.