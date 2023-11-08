Scroll To Top
Adult Star Joey Mills Reveals How He Stays The Perfect Twink

Joey Mills
Courtesy of OUTtv; Instagram

He's built a massive career, but how does he maintain it?

rickycornish

These are the important questions.

Joey Mills is one of the most recognizable twinks in the adult entertainment industry. Not only has his career taken off in studio porn and on OnlyFans, but he's also one of the stars of OUTtv's X-Rated: NYC.

On the popular show, Mills joins cast members Max Konnor, Boomer Banks, and Dante Colle as they open up on the ins and outs of porn and deal with plenty of drama as well.

"We're real people and we have real issues we care about. For people to resonate with it... I feel like it's pretty important," Mills tells PRIDE.

Since X-Rated: NYC's first episode, Mills calls himself "porn's most famous twink" and with over 700,000 followers on Twitter, it's safe to say he's built quite a following.

However, people don't look like twinks forever, so Mills is spilling on his secrets to keeping his youthful glow.

"Genetics mainly! Lots of shaving. I'm finally starting to get my chest hair in, so that's very daunting for me. That's terrifying. I did just start getting my butt lasered. I think a lot of laser hair removal and some laser research might do it for me."

Even though he's looking great today, the star knows that this industry is tough to stay in.

"We probably only have a few more years left and then I'm off to something else. I think I'll do a few years of kink and give the people what they want."

One thing is certain... Mills will not be rebranding as a muscle queen anytime soon.

"I don't think I would put that much effort into the gym! I'm too lazy for that. But a little twunk? Maybe. Just a little more chest definition, maybe a little more thigh. Maybe some ass, but I don't think genetics is going to give me that unfortunately. It pays the bills though! That's all that counts."

With the adult entertainment industry more saturated than ever, Mills is offering his top tips to any aspiring content creators.

"Do a lot of research on the studio you're going to work for. Make sure they're not going to be shady. Know how much you're going to get paid. I wouldn't take any less than $1,200 or $1,500 a scene now. I do understand smaller studios can't always pay that, but use that smaller studio as a step to get to a bigger studio. Just know your worth."

Homemade material and fan sites such as OnlyFans are also rising in popularity, so even Mills thinks porn studios may need a wake up call in the future.

"With what the girls are getting paid, the studios are going to have to start figuring out another way or people aren't going to want to do studio work anymore."

X-Rated: NYC drops new episodes Tuesdays on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Joey Mills, check out the video below.

Adult Star Joey Mills Reveals How He Stays The Perfect Twinkyoutu.be

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

