Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Joey Mills reveals how his parents reacted to his spicy career

Adult star Joey Mills reveals how his parents reacted to his spicy career

Joey Mills Gay Porn Star
Men.com

The popular model is getting candid on his journey in adult entertainment.

rickycornish

Joey Mills is breaking down that conversation.

Considered the top twink in porn today, the young adult star is spilling all the tea on his impressive career in a new Men.com interview for Pride Month.

By working in the industry nearly eight years now, Mills never expected to take off and become the star he is today.

"All throughout high school, I'd always joke that I would become a porn star. On my birthday, my friends dared me to apply. I sent in an application. In thirty minutes, I was on the phone and had a job. I didn't expect anything serious and it just blew up," Mills says.

The model even opened up on his conversation with his parents where he explained to them that'd be pursuing a career in adult entertainment.

"They didn't care! My parents always come to the awards, at least the GayVN's. I didn't expect to get disowned by family per se, but I did not expect them to come to award shows. My mother has told me that she's very proud that I am good at what I do... not necessarily what I do. That's all I need."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.

Related Articles Around the Web
InterviewsfilmVideoViralSexEntertainmentLove&SexCelebrities
adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentjoey millsnsfwpornpornstarpridepride monthsexvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio