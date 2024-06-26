Adult star Joey Mills reveals how his parents reacted to his spicy career

Joey Mills is breaking down that conversation.

Considered the top twink in porn today, the young adult star is spilling all the tea on his impressive career in a new Men.com interview for Pride Month.

By working in the industry nearly eight years now, Mills never expected to take off and become the star he is today.

"All throughout high school, I'd always joke that I would become a porn star. On my birthday, my friends dared me to apply. I sent in an application. In thirty minutes, I was on the phone and had a job. I didn't expect anything serious and it just blew up," Mills says.

The model even opened up on his conversation with his parents where he explained to them that'd be pursuing a career in adult entertainment.

"They didn't care! My parents always come to the awards, at least the GayVN's. I didn't expect to get disowned by family per se, but I did not expect them to come to award shows. My mother has told me that she's very proud that I am good at what I do... not necessarily what I do. That's all I need."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.