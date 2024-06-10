Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Jake Preston reveals his spicy fantasy scene & we're sweating

Adult star Jake Preston reveals his spicy fantasy scene & we're sweating

Jake Preston Gay Porn
Jake Preston / Carlos Salazar

The young model wants to give his fans everything they want.

rickycornish

We need some air!

Jake Preston is one of the most popular porn stars in the world right now and he's only getting started.

At just 22 years old, the star quickly shot to fame as a Men.com exclusive model, which is a feat most don't achieve so early in their careers.

In time for Pride Month, the adult entertainer recently opened up on his journey in the industry during a Men.com interview and even offered advice for aspiring models.

"I would say build your platform on Twitter (X) for sure. DM the studios. Make sure you have a portfolio. If you're going to start this, think of what your brand is going to be. That's where you start," Preston says.

Preston has filmed plenty of spicy scenes that his fans absolutely love, but there's still much more content to come.

The star even revealed his fantasy scene that has us sweating with anticipation.

"I would say a tropical, outdoor type of thing... a hammock! They would be on their back in the hammock and I would be f***ing them in missionary. I saw it on Twitter once and I have to try it."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

