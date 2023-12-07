This hunky athlete is making our heads swim!
@Alex__digiorgio/Instagram
Two-time Olympic swimmer Alex Di Giorgio may be working out to stay in shape, but we’re getting thirsty!
Not only has the 33-year-old openly gay athlete represented Italy twice in the Olympics — he finished in the top ten as a freestyle specialist in 2012 and again in 2016 — but he also competed on Italy’s Dancing with the Stars. Di Giorgio and his dance partner Moreno Porcu made history as the show’s first-ever gay pairing. While on the show, Di Giorgio opened up about being outed years before by an ex-boyfriend. “One day I pick up the phone and find 50 messages from my friends,” Di Giorgio said, according to Outsports. “There were pictures of me cuddling with another guy. I felt sinking, betrayed. I was unmasked by the person I loved. It put me in the position of having to justify myself as if I had lied to everyone around me.” Luckily, after being so candid with the audience, he woke up “flooded with love and affection,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Now the hunky swimmer is also working as an instructor for Barry’s Milan location as a fitness instructor. We’ve never wished we lived in Milan more!
Keep scrolling to see all of the sexy photos of Alex Di Giorgio, and follow him on Instagram at @alex__gigiorgio.