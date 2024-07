Ryan Deluca has just scored his biggest touchdown yet—he's now engaged!

The gay former star college football player just got engaged to his longtime boyfriend, who recreated their first date for the proposal. The special night included dinner at the same restaurant, a drive to the mountains, and cuddling while star gazing.

On Sunday, Deluca took to Instagram to share his boyfriend (now fiancé!) Joseph Robert's post about the sweet moment he got down on one knee and proposed to the former Division 1 football player, Out Sports reports.

"A little over four years ago, Ryan and I went on our first date," Robert wrote in his post. "A few nights ago after his six months overseas, we got to recreate that first night. Dinner at the same restaurant, a night time drive in the Jeep into the mountains, and cuddles in the back with the top down, looking up at the shooting stars." He continued: "This time though, I got down on one knee and asked Ryan to marry me - one thousand four hundred and ninety nine days later, in the same exact spot from that first date night." Deluca came out to his teammates at Furman University while he was still playing football in 2021 and came out publicly on Instagram that same year.