Scroll To Top
Celebrities

'Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Calls Off Engagement To Kevin Harrington

'Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Calls Off Engagement To Kevin Harrington

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington
Getty

Here's what we know about the split.

After being engaged for just over a year, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are splitting up and calling off the wedding.

The pair first got engaged last November after having dated for three years.

"After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways," a representative for Porowski told People. "While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."

"They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time," the representative said.

In September, Porowski celebrated the upcoming nuptials with a bachelor weekend in Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tenn. Fellow Queer Eye host Tan France attended alongside Gigi Hadid and Benji Pasek.

CelebritiesNews
antoni porowskikevin harringtonengagementbreakupqueer eye
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

The 42 Celebrities Who Have Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio