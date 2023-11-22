'Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Calls Off Engagement To Kevin Harrington

After being engaged for just over a year, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are splitting up and calling off the wedding.

The pair first got engaged last November after having dated for three years.

"After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways," a representative for Porowski told People. "While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."

"They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time," the representative said.

In September, Porowski celebrated the upcoming nuptials with a bachelor weekend in Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tenn. Fellow Queer Eye host Tan France attended alongside Gigi Hadid and Benji Pasek.