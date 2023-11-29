22 Sizzling Hot Pics Of Out Star Gymnast Samuel Phillips

This star athlete is setting the gymnastics world on fire!
Samuel Phillips isn’t just a star gymnast for the Cornhuskers; he’s also making history as the University of Nebraska’s first publicly out athlete. Phillips, who identifies as bisexual, is currently gearing up for his final season with the university’s gymnastics team this winter after having to sit out last season due to an injury. But Phillips didn't let this slow him down; he’s still a team captain and aspires to land a spot at the 2028 Olympics.
Being the only LGBTQ+ athlete at the school can be lonely and isolating, but for Phillips, it’s been worth it. “I choose to be a lighthouse for those younger than me but also those next to me who aren’t ready to come out and live their lives on this lit-up stage,” he said in a campus interview, as reported by Outsports. “So yes, being a positive role model is so important in this way. It’s representation, and it’s a signal that it’s OK to be yourself. It’s OK to step into these spaces being as authentically you as you can be.”
The Olympic hopeful came out to his team during his first year of college and was “blessed” by the response of his fellow athletes. Phillips also said that coming out “allowed my gymnastics to get better.” One of his most proud accomplishments was forming a chapter of Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ+ advocacy group focusing on making athletic teams and communities more inclusive.
