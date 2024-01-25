Fans are cheering after MMA fighter Jeff Molina poses with boyfriend on Instagram
Fans are cheering after MMA fighter Jeff Molina poses with boyfriend on Instagram
The two have also been creating some OnlyFans content together.
MMA fighter Jeff Molina left fans hyped after finally posting a pic with his boyfriend to the Instagram grid.
Molina was forced to come out as bisexual last March, after a leaked sex tape, noting on Twitter at the time that he didn’t want to become known as “the bi ufc fighter” and that “I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media.”
“In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career,” he added.
He’s maintained a somewhat lowkey social media presence since then regarding his dating life, although folks who follow his OnlyFans have already been keyed into the fact that he sometimes posts subscriber-only content with his boyfriend, Michael Kull.
Well, now he’s sharing Kull to the grid, for what seems to be the first time.
Anytime an LGBTQ+ public figure has the audacity to post content even vaguely acknowledging the fact that they’re LGBTQ+, of course there’s a tiny, sad parade of people announcing that they are unfollowing them immediately.
And that happened here as well, but Molina had far more people throwing heart-eyes and fire emojis at his post—thrilled to see him happy and thriving after how everything went down last year.
“What a great couple, proud of you Jeff!” wrote @lucasestmoi, while @mikemesite kicked it up a notch and called them a “fucking HOT couple.”
And even though Molina may not want to be known as “the bi ufc fighter,” a lot of fans got behind several comments on the pic calling him a “bi king.”
“This is the kinda post that guys see and go, ‘Hell yeah dude,’” wrote @therevenantmma.
It’s nice to see Molina doling out info about this particular relationship on his own terms, and that there are plenty of MMA fans happy to drown out the homophobic weirdos with their support.