Fans are cheering after MMA fighter Jeff Molina poses with boyfriend on Instagram

MMA fighter Jeff Molina left fans hyped after finally posting a pic with his boyfriend to the Instagram grid.

Molina was forced to come out as bisexual last March, after a leaked sex tape, noting on Twitter at the time that he didn’t want to become known as “the bi ufc fighter” and that “I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media.”

“In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career,” he added.

He’s maintained a somewhat lowkey social media presence since then regarding his dating life, although folks who follow his OnlyFans have already been keyed into the fact that he sometimes posts subscriber-only content with his boyfriend, Michael Kull.

Well, now he’s sharing Kull to the grid, for what seems to be the first time.