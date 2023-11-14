18 Olympic Hopefuls Vying for Tom Daley's Muscle-Twink Throne

King of the Muscle Twinks
For many years now, Tom Daley’s chiseled six-pack, bubbly booty, and epic tan have secured his place as the king of muscle twink Olympians. However, as things change and other Olympians come into the mix, the competition is tighter (and bubblier) than ever.
Here are 18 Olympic hopefuls also vying to snatch Tom Daley’s muscle twink gold medal.
1. Pita Taufatofua
Pita Taufatofua is a Tongan athlete who has performed in both the Summer and Winter Olympics competing in taekwondo, cross-country skiing, and canoe. Follow him on Instagram.
11. Fernando Fernandes
Fernando Fernandes is from Brazil and he competes in paracanoe. Follow him on Instagram.
12. Giarnni Regini-Moran
Giarnni Regini-Moran is a gymnast from the United Kingdom. Follow him on Instagram.
13. Donnell Whittenburg
Donnell Whittenburg is a gymnast from the United States. Follow him on Instagram.
