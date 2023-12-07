‘There Are Men In The House’ Joe Warns His Man In This Tense AF ‘Culprits’ Clip (Exclusive)

Do you have plans for Friday night? Cancel ‘em, because Culpritsis coming to Hulu, and believe us you don’t want to miss it.

The show follows Joe (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) a man who seemingly has it all, the perfect man with two adorable kids. A new business about to get off the ground and a wedding on the way. But here’s the problem, Joe has something else too, a past. Oh, and Joe isn’t Joe.

The series, told in two timelines lays out Joe’s criminal past in which he with a group of assembled specialists robbed some very, very bad people — and how in the present that past is catching up with him as one by one his conspirators are being tracked down and murdered by a masked man.

The series is tense, exciting, and wonderfully, wonderfully queer. At its center is a gay love story and Joe will stop at nothing to protect the man and children he loves. It's also so stylish, action-packed, and a visual feast. It boasts all the things you love about a crime thriller, unique characters, intense set pieces, car chases, shootouts, witty banter, and mystery, but it's just so very gay. We could not love it more.

In an exclusive clip shared with PRIDE by Hulu, you can get a taste of it all. We see Joe doing his best to protect his family from afar when masked men enter his house, threatening everything he holds dear in this world.