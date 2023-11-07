Scroll To Top
Black Gay Love Takes Center Stage In This Thrilling New Hulu Series

Here’s everything we know about Culprits.

Hulu dropped some teaser images for its upcoming series Culprits today, and we’re already obsessed.

The new series stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Joe) and Kevin Vidal (Jules) as a couple seemingly living an idyllic life with the family they have built together. That is until Joe’s past comes back to haunt them. You see Joe, Joe did some bad things.

As the official synopsis lays out Culprits begins where other heist stories end, after the crime has been pulled off. Following a successful heist the criminals all went off to enjoy the spoils leaving their old lives behind. However, the past is not ready to let go and a ruthless assassin has begun targeting them one by one. To save their lives Joe will have to return to his old ways and connect with old friends in what looks to be an action-packed showdown.

What stands out here is the quietly revolutionary way Black queer love is presented, Joe is gay, he is coupled, and has a family. It's beautiful in its simplicity and the way it centers Black gay love. We stand. I mean, just look at these two.

Adding to its queer credentials the series also stars Suzy Eddie Izzard, Gemma Arterton (Summerland), Kirby (Cruella), Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves), Ned Dennehy (Good Omens”), Kamel El Basha (The Insult), Tara Abboud, and Kevin Vidal (Working Moms).

And of course, we have to talk about how Jarrett has been quietly amassing a series of incredible LGBTQ+ credits, in films like Candyman, and the highly anticipated Femme. With this role, he is certainly solidifying his man-crush status.

​Culprits premieres December 8 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.


Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

