Watch the first 10 minutes of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ episode 9 now (EXCLUSIVE)

We’re still gagging over last week’s extra-special crossover of For the Love of DILFs (if you haven’t seen our exclusive digital cover story with Stormy Daniels, Nigel, and Rico, get into it!) but time marches on, and this week the final three couples are that much closer to being named the winners of season two. There’s just one thing standing in their way: The past.
Courtesy of OUTtv
This week’s episode kicks off with the remaining couples basking in their making the top three. They agree that the right couples have made it this far, with Hazel and Kane now out of the competition. It doesn’t take long for Jimmy to point out that while it’s great to be in the top three with these couples, it’s also going to make eliminating one of them incredibly difficult.
Good news, bad news, Jimmy, because you won’t be making that decision after all. That’s right: DILF Mansion is inviting back some very special guests in the form of the eliminated Daddies, who have arrived to help eliminate one more final couple.
Courtesy of OUTtv
In the immortal words of Eureka O’Hara, “Stakes are high, hearts are pounding, buttholes are clenching.” We can’t wait to see how this turns out.
New to For The Love of DILFs
? We’ve got you covered, boo. The series pairs up two groups of gay men — older, sexy Daddies and young, sweet Himbos — to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels
, who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed,” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.
For The Love of DILFs is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of episode nine now.
The final three couples face their biggest challenge yet — the past!