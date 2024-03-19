Scroll To Top
TV

Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 9 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Watch the first 10 minutes of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ episode 9 now (EXCLUSIVE)

for the love of dilfs episode 9
Courtesy of OUTtv

The final three couples face their biggest challenge yet — the past!

rachiepants

We’re still gagging over last week’s extra-special crossover of For the Love of DILFs (if you haven’t seen our exclusive digital cover story with Stormy Daniels, Nigel, and Rico, get into it!) but time marches on, and this week the final three couples are that much closer to being named the winners of season two. There’s just one thing standing in their way: The past.

Himbos

Courtesy of OUTtv

This week’s episode kicks off with the remaining couples basking in their making the top three. They agree that the right couples have made it this far, with Hazel and Kane now out of the competition. It doesn’t take long for Jimmy to point out that while it’s great to be in the top three with these couples, it’s also going to make eliminating one of them incredibly difficult.

Good news, bad news, Jimmy, because you won’t be making that decision after all. That’s right: DILF Mansion is inviting back some very special guests in the form of the eliminated Daddies, who have arrived to help eliminate one more final couple.

daddies and stormy

Courtesy of OUTtv

In the immortal words of Eureka O’Hara, “Stakes are high, hearts are pounding, buttholes are clenching.” We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

New to For The Love of DILFs? We’ve got you covered, boo. The series pairs up two groups of gay men — older, sexy Daddies and young, sweet Himbos — to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels, who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed,” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.

For The Love of DILFs is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of episode nine now.

The final three couples face their biggest challenge yet — the past!

TVVideoMenGayEntertainment
for the love of dilfssneak peekexclusiveexclusive clipfinal three couplesfor the love of dilfs season 2
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio