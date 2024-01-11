Meet the sexy cast of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

No more teasing! That’s right, we finally get to meet the new sexy cast of our favorite gay dating series, For The Love Of DILFs, and bay-bee it was worth the wait.

All the steamy intergenerational romance you fell in love with in season one is back; Five new Himbos and an equal number of new Daddies are officially making their way into Dr. DILF’s mansion. You know with that much heat under one roof, sparks are about to fly!

Also returning for another steamy season is iconic bisexual goddess herself, Stormy Daniels, who once again steps into the role of host, den mother, friend, and sometimes-relationship-counselor to the cast — because, let’s be honest, when a group of men who are looking for a genuine connection come together, emotions are going to run high.

Courtesy of OUTtv But then, that’s one of the reasons we loved the first season so much — oh, and all the hunky guys didn’t hurt, either. If you’re new here, For The Love of DILFs — which is set to return to OUTtv this month — is from the producers of Slag Wars, X Rated: NYC, and Hot Haus, and follows the love stories of two groups of queer men, himbos and daddies, as they get together to learn about one another and see if they can spark up a little romance. If they do prove to be that lucky couple, they’ll get to go home with not only a new boo, but a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship. So who are these sexy singles ready to mingle across generations? PRIDE exclusively has the tea! Keep scrolling to meet the Daddies and Himbos of For the Love of DILFs season two!

Meet the new Himbos!

DANIEL Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: Danieljhart1 TikTok: @Harttwinz Daniel is a Brooklyn native who currently resides in Florida. He and his twin were raised by a hardworking single mother and their aunt who fostered his high energy, resilience, and ambition. He loves creating content with his brother as “The Hart Twins.” With an unwavering commitment to self-love, he aims to touch the lives of many, ready to share more of his spontaneous, down-to-earth persona with the world. He may be the more reserved twin, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get freaky for the right Daddy!

QUIS Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: @marquisnharrell TikTok: @thequis Quis is the high fashion Himbo from sunny LA. He’s ambitious and passionate about his work as a runway model, dancer, and entertainer. He wants to grow into a full-fledged entrepreneur, and he knows he needs a good daddy to help show him the ropes of the business world. When it comes to men, Quis is only interested in the princess treatment. He may like to be spoiled rotten, but he’s proud of his ability to hold a man down in return. When he sees the man he wants, he knows the face and the ass will land ‘em every time.

RICO Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: @Rico.prada17

TikTok: @Rico_prada17 Rico Prada is an afro-Cubano Himbo from San Diego who identifies as a chubby muscle cub. He’s a mechanic, model, dancer, and cat dad to a Bombay named Catnisha. He produces a go-go event monthly for his local community and has a passion for representing the black and Latino communities. He loves good food, good beer, and loving on his family. He may have a hard exterior but inside he’s all love. And he’s looking for a daddy bear to give all that love to!

AARON Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: Aaronchapplain TikTok: Christian.chap Aaron is a Canadian Himbo who’s been affectionately nicknamed “gay Jesus.” This friendly giant (he’s over 6 ft. tall!) spends his days entertaining thousands of fans as a professional figure skater. Off the ice, he’s a singer/songwriter with a passion for supporting his local community in Toronto. His spirituality, passion for travel, and lust for adventure are some of his main drivers in life, and now he’s ready for a man who shares those same ideals. He’s looking for a Daddy who’s secure, honest, and down to get a little freaky.

NICK Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: @nickmasc TikTok: @nickmasc Nick Masc is a Himbo extraordinaire from West Hollywood. He’s an event promoter, host, and model who’s worked in nightlife for over 7 years. He’s worked parties around the world from Tel Aviv to Bangkok. But he’s not just a party boy, Nick prides himself on being a hopeless romantic. He loves surfing, his dog, and Korean BBQ. He’s coming to DILF mansion to find a Daddy because he’s dated younger, he’s dated guys his age, but now he’s ready for stability and most of all, maturity!

Meet the new Daddies!

BIG SAL Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: @bigsaltv Sal is a former Wall Street executive from New York, who has been working on real estate development and other creative ventures since his retirement. He comes off as tough and rigid at first, and also has a heart as big as his bank account! From the boardroom to the bedroom, Sal is the boss, and if you know your role, there are no limits to the heights he can take you. Sal is a creative person with the unique ability to design, create, and execute. You might say Sal personifies gay audacity; believing he can accomplish whatever he puts his mind to…including finding love at 60!

KANE Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: the_kane_affect TikTok: the_kane_affect Kane is an Aussie Daddy based in Shanghai. As a traveling yogi, he’s studied and taught around the world, including Australia, Japan, and China, where he won the China Fit Award for Most Popular Yoga Instructor. As a former professional dancer, Kane performed alongside icons like Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton-John, Deborah Cox, Cyndi Lauper, and others. Even though he’s been to 35 counties (so far), he’s yet to find his perfect travel companion. He’s looking for a Himbo to connect with mentally, physically, and spiritually.

LUDERS Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: Official_LudersPierre TikTok: @LudersPierre80 Luders is a sexy Haitian-American Daddy. He was born in Miami and raised in Haiti before ultimately settling in Atlanta, Georgia. His body makes men sweat - even in the cold! Luders speaks his mind, never apologizes for who he is, and believes that hard work ALWAYS pays off. He’s looking for a hot Himbo who shares his passion for the entertainment industry. He’s never been afraid to fight for what he wants…especially love!

NIGEL Courtesy of OUTtv Instagram: @nigelbattleofficial TikTok: @nigelbattleofficial Nigel is a New Jersey Daddy who works as a content creator and medical assistant specializing in dermatology. He loves creating art in various forms and moving through life fiercely with magnetic energy and a genuine heart. He’s looking for a Himbo that he shares a real connection with - someone he can shower with affection, and receive that same kind of care in return. Nigel’s fiery spirit hides a tender core, eagerly awaiting the touch of a himbo who can unleash his inner desires.