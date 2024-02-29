The breakout stars of our favorite gay dating series are in the hot seat as we get all the tea about how they were cast on the show, why they never share men, and why no guy can ever come between them.

Some people were born for reality TV; their natural charisma, quick wit, and uniqueness make them utterly compelling and endlessly entertaining. Daniel and then Derrick Hart, aka The Hart Twinz, breakout stars of our favorite gay dating reality competition show For the Love of DILFs, fit that description to a T, or rather, two Ts.

From the moment that Daniel and then Derrick Hart entered DILF Manor, we have been hanging on their every (often in unison) word as they navigate dating their respective daddies, call out their competitors, and just bring a sense of whimsy and cheeky joy to the house — although this week saw plenty of tears as well.

To call an elimination “shocking” has become clichéd, and yet this week’s elimination of Daniel and his Daddy Ed genuinely came out of left field. Markus and Barry gained the sole power of selecting the couple to be shown the exit and decided that Ed and Daniel were their “biggest threat.” No one saw it coming, and it was gutwrenching to see Daniels’s shock and disappointment over their love story being cut short.

Yeah, we’re still not over it either. However, win or lose, these Hart twins have our hearts, and we have a sneaking suspicion this is just the beginning for them. Of course, we have so many burning questions about these two, so we had no choice but to sit down with Daniel and Derrick to get to the bottom of all of them — and no surprise they had us cackling.

In our exclusive interview, the twins break down how they ended up on the show, how their friends and family reacted to their twist entrance, the boundaries they set stepping into this steamy series, why they never fight over men, and what plans they have for the future.