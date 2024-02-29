Scroll To Top
Interviews

WATCH: For the Love of DILFs Daniel & Derrick Hart answer all our burning questions (EXCLUSIVE)

​'For the Love of DILFs' Daniel & Derrick Hart answer all our burning questions (EXCLUSIVE)​

Derrick and Daniel Hart
Shutterstock

The breakout stars of our favorite gay dating series are in the hot seat as we get all the tea about how they were cast on the show, why they never share men, and why no guy can ever come between them.

rachiepants

The breakout stars of our favorite gay dating series are in the hot seat as we get all the tea about how they were cast on the show, why they never share men, and why no guy can ever come between them.

Some people were born for reality TV; their natural charisma, quick wit, and uniqueness make them utterly compelling and endlessly entertaining. Daniel and then Derrick Hart, aka The Hart Twinz, breakout stars of our favorite gay dating reality competition show For the Love of DILFs, fit that description to a T, or rather, two Ts.

From the moment that Daniel and then Derrick Hart entered DILF Manor, we have been hanging on their every (often in unison) word as they navigate dating their respective daddies, call out their competitors, and just bring a sense of whimsy and cheeky joy to the house — although this week saw plenty of tears as well.

To call an elimination “shocking” has become clichéd, and yet this week’s elimination of Daniel and his Daddy Ed genuinely came out of left field. Markus and Barry gained the sole power of selecting the couple to be shown the exit and decided that Ed and Daniel were their “biggest threat.” No one saw it coming, and it was gutwrenching to see Daniels’s shock and disappointment over their love story being cut short.

Yeah, we’re still not over it either. However, win or lose, these Hart twins have our hearts, and we have a sneaking suspicion this is just the beginning for them. Of course, we have so many burning questions about these two, so we had no choice but to sit down with Daniel and Derrick to get to the bottom of all of them — and no surprise they had us cackling.

In our exclusive interview, the twins break down how they ended up on the show, how their friends and family reacted to their twist entrance, the boundaries they set stepping into this steamy series, why they never fight over men, and what plans they have for the future.

Watch PRIDE’s interview with Daniel and Derrick Hart below. And never miss an episode of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ season two, now airing on OUTtv.

The breakout stars of our favorite gay dating series are on the …

InterviewsTVGayEntertainment
for the love of dilfsdaniel hartderrick hartexclusiveexclusive interviewfor the love of dilfs season 2gay datinggay twinsinterviewsreality tvthe hart twinztv
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio