EXCLUSIVE: Watch Sapphic Longing Reign In This 'The Buccaneers' Clip

Is there anything that goes better together than period piece drama and Sapphic longing? Go on, we’ll wait.

No, the answer is no.

Proving that yet again is our favorite plotline from the Apple TV+ period romance series The Buccaneers which finally saw its queer girlies Mabel and Honoria acting on all that burning Sapphic chemistry last week — only to devolve into full lesbian chaos, of course.

We live for this stuff.

For those unfamiliar with the series — first of all, get into it, it’s so fun — it’s based on the unfinished work of Edith Wharton (The Age of Innocence, The House of Mirth) about a group of wealthy young American women who head to London in search of aristocratic matches with English elites, who both crave their money and loathe how new it is. So in other words, the perfect setup for some pearl-clutching drama, star-crossed romance, and in this latest iteration, lesbian dalliances in front of a fireplace.

That’s right after four episodes of building tension Honoria and Mabel finally acted on their mutual, forbidden attraction only to have Mabel devolve into a full gay panic afterward. In this exclusive clip, we see the two reunited as Mabel tries to patch things up with Honoria and does so with the best of all love languages: gifts.

The Buccaneers is airing now on Apple TV+. Watch the exclusive clip below.