25 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In November 2023 & Where To Watch Them

Courtesy of Netflix, FX, Prime Video Brrr! it’s cold out there! Looks like it’s time to head inside — but good news, there’s never been a better time to cozy up in front of the screen Saltburn, Rustin, Nyad, Rap Sh!t, new Selling Sunset, and more are coming our way this month. That’s right: There’s all kinds of new LGBTQ+ programming being released this November and believe us you don't want to miss a moment. So, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about when and where they're dropping, and how you can see them. All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.

Nuovo Olimpo - November 1 Set in the late 1970s. They are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. An unexpected event, however, separates them. For thirty years, however, they pursued the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other. Where to watch: Netflix

The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 6) - November 1 "The Real Housewives of Miami” returns to Bravo and the drama on South Beach is hotter than ever. This season shocking health and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart. Where to watch: Bravo

Invincible (Season 2) - November 3 Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it. Where to watch: Prime Video

Nyad - November 3 NYAD tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Where to watch: Netflix

Selling Sunset (Season 7) - November 3 The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return for S7 with a brand new office, sleek penthouse listings and personality clashes— and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. In this cutthroat LA market, reputation is everything. Where to watch: Netflix

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 8) - November 5 There’s a new housewife in Potomac and she’s here to challenge the grande dame title. Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American from a well-to-do family. She’s a successful lawyer, the daughter of a doctor and newly married to a physician, and she owns multiple homes, including a new multimillion-dollar house in the heart of Potomac. Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Where to watch: Bravo

The Buccaneers - November 8 The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match. Where to watch: Apple TV

Escaping Twin Flames - November 8 In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia’s web. Where to watch: Netflix

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - November 8 Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Where to watch: Disney+

Rap Sh!t (Season 2) - November 9 RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry. Where to watch: Max

For All Mankind (Season 4) - November 10 Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards. Where to watch: Apple TV+

It’s a Wonderful Knife - November 10 In It’s A Wonderful Knife, a year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. It’s A Wonderful Life by way of Scream. Where to watch: In theaters

The Marvels - November 10 Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” Where to watch: In theaters

A Murder at the End of the World - November 14 Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life. Where to watch: Hulu

The Disappearance of Shere Hite - November 17 Shere Hite’s 1976 bestselling book, The Hite Report, liberated the female orgasm by revealing the most private experiences of thousands of anonymous survey respondents. Her findings rocked the American establishment and presaged current conversations about gender, sexuality, and bodily autonomy. So how did Shere Hite disappear? Where to watch: In theaters

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - November 17 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake Where to watch: In theaters

May December - November 17 Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Where to watch: In theaters

Next Goal Wins - November 17 Based on a true story, Next Goal Wins follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. Where to watch: In theaters

Rustin - November 17 The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Where to watch: Netflix

Saltburn - November 17 Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Where to watch: In theaters

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - November 17 Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley. Where to watch: Netflix

Maestro - November 22 Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. Where to watch: In theaters

Wish - November 22 In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Where to watch: In theaters

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special: The Star Beast - November 25 The Star Beast sees the Doctor and Donna come face to face after all these years, but just how, and why, is about to be revealed. Where to watch: Disney+