White Lotus season 3 cast revealed – who's new and who's returning?

Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, and Jason Isaacs
DFree/Shutterstock

Here’s everything we know about the cast of The White Lotus season 3 on HBO.

Who's ready to head to a new exotic locale?

Detailed information about the upcoming third season of White Lotus has been hard to come by, but now we have the names of the new cast members joining the Emmy-winning social satire.

This time around, we're getting six new cast members joining the award-winning HBO show, Variety reports. Leslie Bibb, who initially won our hearts in the early 2000s when she played Brooke McQueen on Popular, has signed on to act alongside gay icon Parker Posey (Party Girl, Beau is Afraid), Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter fame, Dom Hetrakul (Bangkok Dangerous), Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), and Tayme Thapthimthong (Skin Trade).

Natasha Rothwell will also reprise her role as Belinda when season three begins airing in April. There is no word yet whether fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge will be returning because although the season two finale gave us the impression we wouldn't see her again, creator Mike White told Entertainment Tonight back in November that he can't picture the show without her.

"Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can't go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that's still the case. Like, maybe you can't go to Japan without Jennifer, either," he said.

For season three, the cast and crew are filming in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, and much like the first two seasons, the show will follow a group of wealthy travelers staying at another resort.

Regardless of what the new season is about, we can't wait to see these characters soak up the sun, drink island cocktails, and maybe commit a little murder.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

