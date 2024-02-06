20 kids TV shows with cute AF queer couples​

'Danger Force' isn't the only children's series with representation for LGBTQ+ couples!
Cartoon Network, Disney+, Netflix
Representation is becoming more and more commonplace (finally!), and queer couples are getting more normalized across television networks. Here are 20 shows that feature some of our fave LGBTQ+ couples ever to hit the small screen!
Ada Twist, Scientist, Sensei Dave and Jiu Jitsu Joe
Netflix
In Netflix's Ada Twist, Scientist, the eleventh episode of season 4 follows the marriage of Sensei Dave (George Takei) and Jiu Jitsu Joe (Guillermo Diaz). The couple is perhaps a little more romantic than the bulk of other same-sex couples in kids shows, but they are just too cute to pass up on.
Clifford Reboot, Dr. Mulberry and Ms. Mulberry
Amazon
Amazon's 2020 reboot of the beloved Clifford the Big Red Dog introduced the recurring lesbian moms of Samantha, credited only as "Dr. Mulberry" and "Ms. Mulberry" in season one. Of course, this sent conservative pundits into a hissy fit, but can any of us say we're surprised?
CoComelon Lane
Netflix
Another Netflix show that ruffled some conservative feathers was CoComelon Lane, the spinoff of CoComelon, which featured two gay dads singing to their gay son about being whoever he wants and not worrying what everyone else says.
Chip and Potato, Roy and Ray Razzle
Netflix
Netflix’s Chip and Potato brought along zebra couple Roy and Ray Razzle in the second season, when the couple moves in with their twin babies, Ron and Ruby. They join the cast of Chip, an adorable pug learning about life alongside her friend Potato, a mouse who secretly lives in her pocket and serves confidence boosts.
The Bravest Knight, Sir Cedric and Prince Andrew
Hulu
Hulu’s The Bravest Knight, based on a book by Daniel Errico, who also serves as a producer on the show, chronicles the life of Sir Cedirc, a pumpkin farmer turned knight, and his husband, Prince Andrew. Cedric shares their life story to their adopted daughter, Nia, and this heartwarming show is pivotal in a time when diversity is met with such divisiveness.
Modern Family, Cam and Mitchell
ABC/Hulu
Although Modern Family comes with a TV-14 rating, this sitcom has done wonders for representation with gay couple Cam and Mitchell, who were among the first gay main characters on a network sitcom. They represent a more, well, modern depiction of life, and some of their storylines are the best the series has to offer.
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Bow's Dads
During the second season of Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, it was revealed that Bow, one of Adora's best friends, has two dads! We already knew She-Ra was queer AF, but seeing two loving, openly gay parents on a popular animated show made our hearts swell!
Clarence, Jeff's Moms
Cartoon Network has tons and tons of queer rep, and their show Clarence (from the same creators of Adventure Time) is no exception! The show's titular character Clarence has a best friend named Jeff who has two moms! And Jeff's mom are often incorporated into many of the friends' adventures!
Gravity Falls, Sheriff Blubs & Deputy Durland
Disney Channel's hilarious Gravity Falls confirmed back in 2016 that two of its funniest characters, Sheriff Blubs and Deputy Durland, were a couple. During the finale episode, the two said they were "mad with power...and love!" and hearts everywhere burst with joy!
The Loud House, Clyde's Dads Harold and Howard McBride
Back in 2016, Nickelodeon's The Loud House introduced viewers to interracial, same-sex couple Harold and Howard McBride to their character lineup, making them the first same-sex couple in the network's history.
The Legend of Korra, Korra & Asami
While it was literally only revealed during the last minute of the last episode, Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series The Legend of Korra broke ground by featuring a queer main character, Korra, and her rival turned friend turned love interest Asami.
Good Luck Charlie, Taylor's Moms Susan & Cheryl
The Disney Channel show caused quite a wave in 2014 when they featured lesbian moms Susan & Cheryl in their penultimate episode!
Danger Force, Justin & Dustan
The Nickelodeon superhero comedy show (a spinoff of Henry Danger) included a story in an April 2020 episode that featured same-sex parents named Justin (Tommy Dickie) and Dustan (Brandon Claybon)!
The episode, "Say My Name," is a little complicated (it involves a jailbreak and a mistaken identity for a villain named The Toddler), but essentially, a team of kid superheroes-in-training help reunite a lost child named Ellis who just so happens to have two dads!
"As a gay man who grew up with no visible role models of gay relationships in my community or entertainment content, I am grateful that this representation is happening on Nickelodeon, moved by the difference that it is surely making in the minds and hearts of children, and grateful to have been a part of this slow but important change," Dickie told PRIDE. "Thank you for caring and for making a socially conscious choice, Nick."