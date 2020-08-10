Disney Makes History With First LGBTQ+ Lead Character in The Owl House

Disney finally has confirmed its first bisexual leading character with its groundbreaking new series, The Owl House.

The Disney Channel show follows Luz Noceda, a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl who stumbles into an alternate world where she battles witches and demons and other forces of evil. Last week, we reported the budding possibility of a same-gender romantic relationship between Luz and a classmate named Amity. We don't want to spoil too much, but on Sunday's episode, "Enchanting Grom Fright," the show confirmed the possibility of a relationship between the characters.

Series creator Dana Terrance celebrated the win on Twitter.

"When I was first developing Owl House I always wanted to do a prom episode to make up for my own experiences," she tweeted. "When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel."

It took some time, but Terrance's dream has finally come true. "I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership."

Fans celebrated the character, including GLAAD who wrote, "We're excited about the LGBTQ-inclusive storytelling in Disney Channel's new animated series #TheOwlHouse, which is portraying an inclusive, fair, accurate, and age-appropriate world through the representation of its characters."

Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch shared a bit about his own series being prohibited from using LGBTQ+ characters while applauding The Owl House.

"Back when I made GF Disney FORBADE me from any explicit LGBTQ+ rep. Apparently "happiest place on earth" meant "straightest" But as of today, thanks to Dana Terrace & team there are explicitly queer ANIMATED MAIN CHARACTERS on DISNEY TV. I'm so proud & happy to say that."

Hirsch concluded: "Props where props are due! This time, Disney- you did good."