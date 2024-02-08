Sapphic fave 'Wynonna Earp' resurrected with upcoming special to air later this year

It turns out Purgatory’s revenants aren’t the only ones who return from the grave — Wynonna Earp is coming back!

The explosive announcement of a new 90-minute special titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance set to air on Tubi later this year was made today via Vanity Fair.

“The Earpers understand exactly how I felt, because they’re probably feeling it right now while they’re watching this,” star Tim Rozon said during a pre-recorded reunion with the cast. “I’m excited for what they’re getting back, is all I’m going to say.”

Wynonna Earp previously ran for four seasons between 2016-2021 and followed the titular character (Melanie Scrofano) after she inherited the responsibility and power of her iconic ancestor, Wyatt Earp, to return reincarnated outlaws back to hell. She was assisted throughout the show by her sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Wyatt’s immortal partner Doc (Rozon), special agent Dolls (Shamier Anderson), and eventual sheriff and Waverly’s love interest Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell).

And of that primary cast, Scrofano, Provost-Chalkley, Rozon, and Barrell are all confirmed to reprise their roles, with a script penned by Emily Andras, who developed and ran the series. In other words, this is no Warrior Nun-style bait-and-switch — this is the real deal. Wynonna Earp is back.