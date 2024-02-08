Sapphic fave Wynonna Earp resurrected with upcoming special to air later this year
Find out which cast members are returning to Purgatory!
It turns out Purgatory’s revenants aren’t the only ones who return from the grave — Wynonna Earp is coming back!
The explosive announcement of a new 90-minute special titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance set to air on Tubi later this year was made today via Vanity Fair.
“The Earpers understand exactly how I felt, because they’re probably feeling it right now while they’re watching this,” star Tim Rozon said during a pre-recorded reunion with the cast. “I’m excited for what they’re getting back, is all I’m going to say.”
Wynonna Earp previously ran for four seasons between 2016-2021 and followed the titular character (Melanie Scrofano) after she inherited the responsibility and power of her iconic ancestor, Wyatt Earp, to return reincarnated outlaws back to hell. She was assisted throughout the show by her sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Wyatt’s immortal partner Doc (Rozon), special agent Dolls (Shamier Anderson), and eventual sheriff and Waverly’s love interest Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell).
And of that primary cast, Scrofano, Provost-Chalkley, Rozon, and Barrell are all confirmed to reprise their roles, with a script penned by Emily Andras, who developed and ran the series. In other words, this is no Warrior Nun-style bait-and-switch — this is the real deal. Wynonna Earp is back.
“Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing,” Andras told Vanity Fair of the new installment, which will pick up “some time after” the end of the series.
“I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense,” she continued. “It’s all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”
Wynonna Earp earned a dedicated fanbase due, in part, to the queer love story between Waverly and Nicole (colloquially known as Wayhaught), which came at a time when TV was killing off queer female characters left and right.
It feels particularly appropriate, then, that the series is making its comeback at a time when networks are cancelingshows featuring queer female characters at what certainly feels like an alarming rate. Fans have campaigned to save those shows the same way they repeatedly campaigned for Wynonna Earp, but without the same success — making this one even sweeter.
“Sometimes in life, you hold out hope for things and your hopes get dashed,” Scrofano said. “And this is just reaffirming that sometimes you just have to keep the hope alive.”
You can check out the full reunion video featuring the cast and Andras discussing Wynonna Earp: Vengeance over at Vanity Fair.
