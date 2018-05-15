Negasonic Teenage Warhead Gets a Girlfriend in 'Deadpool 2' & Is Marvel's First Explicitly Queer Superhero

Negasonic Teenage Warhead Gets a Girlfriend in Deadpool 2 & Is the MCU's First Explicitly Queer Superhero

Queer fans, rejoice! Deadpool 2 will feature the big screen's first explicitly queer superhero!

You might remember Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the first Deadpool. While many interpreted her as queer, we didn't actually get much backstory about her character.

But Deadpool 2 is here to save the day. We meet Yukio, a chain-wielding mutant that is, in fact, Warhead's girlfriend.

According to INTO, "The scene in question takes place when Deadpool visits the X-Mansion for the first time and meets the couple together, holding hands," critic David Opie writes. "Negasonic Teenage Warhead explicitly tells Deadpool that the pair are an item, making it impossible to deny their queerness on screen."

"In the film’s final act, he even tells her and Negasonic Teenage Warhead that 'You guys make a super cute couple!'"

Warhead's romance is certainly a welcome change from the aggressively heterosexual superhero landscape we have today. Marvel cut Valkeryie's scene in Thor: Ragnarok nodding to her bisexuality and simply ignored the same-sex relationship between Okoye and Ayo in the Black Panther comic universe.

"20th Century Fox and Marvel have finally given countless moviegoers around the world what they’ve longed to see - LGBTQ superheroes in a relationship who protect the world together,” said GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis in a press release. “Negasonic and Yukio’s storyline is a milestone in a genre that too often renders LGBTQ people invisible, and should send a message to other studios to follow this example of inclusive and smart storytelling."

If they wanted to, Marvel could assemble the first LGBT superhero team. Deadpool is actually pansexual in the comics but his sexuality is only flirted with on screen. Colossus also joins the Deadpool 2 team, who came out as gay in the Ultimate X-Men Universe comics.

A boy can dream...