Marceline & Bubblegum Are Back in Adventure Time: Obsidian

The Princess of the Candy Kingdom and the Vampire Queen are back and gayer than ever!

Bubbline shippers rejoice! In a new preview exclusive to IGN, we’re getting our first look at Obsidian, the brand new special from Adventure Time: Distant Lands on HBO Max!

In the trailer we see Marcy and Bubblegum living a happy, gay life together after the end of the original Adventure Time series. They’re cozying up together with mugs and cute overalls, living the life they’ve always deserved together. But then, things get serious when a mysterious enemy has reawakened in the Glass Kingdom.

The official synopsis for the special says that "when a powerful and dangerous dragon breaks free from its prison beneath the Glass Kingdom, Glassboy — a young bookworm — sets out to find the legendary hero who first defeated the dragon centuries ago: Marceline the Vampire Queen. Marcy, now living in domestic bliss with Princess Bubblegum, is apprehensive about revisiting the Glass Kingdom."

The synopsis continues, "It’s a place that holds bad memories for her and Bubblegum. With the help of Glassboy and some new friends, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will have to confront their rocky past as they face off against an ancient foe."

The special looks packed full of action, brand new songs, and classic Adventure Time weirdness and heart. Queer singer King Princess even lends her voice to the trailer singing "Monster," a song Marceline (Olivia Olson) will sing in the show.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Obsidian premieres Thursday, November 19 only on HBO Max!